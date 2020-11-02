New Online Animal Education Membership Website for Children and Young Adults

Press Releases Frederick Fichman Press Release

Frederick Fichman

Just Released Live, the Animals Central Educational Membership Website. Tools for teaching the Animal Kingdom to Children and Young Adults.

Marana, AZ, November 02, 2020



All of the content in the Animals Central website will be written, produced, delivered for the children and Young Adult demographic. Adults will also find the material of interest because of their possible first introduction to some of the 8.7 million species that populate Planet Earth.



This new website Educational Tool is being released at a moment in history when more and more parents and their children are looking for new and interesting ways to learn about the Animal Kingdom from their home computers, laptops, or smartphones. Each month a completely new set of multimedia elements will be released.



The website is hosted by Kajabi and can be accessed animals dash central dot com.



Fred Fichman

520-381-9412



https://www.animals-central.com

http://www.frederickfichman.com



