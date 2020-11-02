PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Frederick Fichman

New Online Animal Education Membership Website for Children and Young Adults


Just Released Live, the Animals Central Educational Membership Website. Tools for teaching the Animal Kingdom to Children and Young Adults.

Marana, AZ, November 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Just launched. With more and more children and young adults relying on online learning and looking for tools both inside and outside the school environment, Animals Central was established to provide an educational tool for online learning about the Animal World. Through monthly numerous multimedia packages, children and young adults will be introduced to the Animal World through text, audio, and video.

All of the content in the Animals Central website will be written, produced, delivered for the children and Young Adult demographic. Adults will also find the material of interest because of their possible first introduction to some of the 8.7 million species that populate Planet Earth.

This new website Educational Tool is being released at a moment in history when more and more parents and their children are looking for new and interesting ways to learn about the Animal Kingdom from their home computers, laptops, or smartphones. Each month a completely new set of multimedia elements will be released.

The website is hosted by Kajabi and can be accessed animals dash central dot com.

The website is now live and ready to accept members. Author Frederick Fichman is the creator and owner of the Animals Central Educational Website.
Contact Information
Frederick Fichman
Fred Fichman
520-381-9412
Contact
https://www.animals-central.com
http://www.frederickfichman.com

