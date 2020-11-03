Loveforce International Signs Stix Muzik Group

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International signs multi-talented recording artist & record producer Stix and Stix Muzik Group to a recording, production, co-publishing, and book deal.

Santa Clarita, CA, November 03, 2020 --(



“Stix is remarkably talented, has extensive knowledge about different genres of music and has an eye for talent. We simply had to sing him before somebody else did.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



The Stix Fan book will be released on Amazon and select booksellers exclusively. Stix Muzik Group’s debut single “Windycity Blues” will be released on November 13th. Other singles will follow soon thereafter.



Stix singles will be released to Soundtrack by Twitch, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, iHeart Radio, Touch Tunes, Media Net, Napster, Apple Music, Tik Tok and Net Ease.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





