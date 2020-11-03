Vitamin Delivery Service TurningLeafVITA.com Introduces Immunity-focused Multivitamin

Press Releases Turning Leaf VITA Press Release

At it again, vitamin delivery startup TurningLeafVITA has introduced an innovative multivitamin focused on immune health. This subscription-based vitamin delivery startup is combining quality, affordability, and the convenience of doorstep delivery to the vitamin industry.

As a nutritional expert and clinical researcher, TurningLeafVITA founder and CEO, Dr. Nina Everson M.D. said, “If you have visited your local grocery or pharmacy lately you may have noticed that essential immunity building vitamins and minerals like Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B are of limited availability. We have specially formulated our multivitamin to include 100% of these and several other essentials to help you improve your immunity.”



Further Dr. Everson noted, “As a startup in the vitamin industry, we wanted to bring a special formulation to the market that sets the bar for quality and potency of the most essential vitamins. Our subscription service is setup to bring this quality to your doorstep so that you can avoid the health risks associated with a trip to the pharmacy.”



Initially limited to the U.S. market, TurningLeafVITA.com is focused on helping people turn a new leaf in their daily nutrition. The recently launched website is already adding new customers by focusing on innovative vitamin blends that aim to maximize potency while offering an affordable monthly price. With a delivery model designed around consumer safety, go ahead and turn your new leaf today at www.TurningLeafVITA.com.



For Press or Consumer Inquiries Please Contact Us at: TurningLeafFit@Gmail.com

Dr. Nina Everson

423-360-4373



www.TurningLeafVITA.com



