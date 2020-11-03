PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Turning Leaf VITA

Vitamin Delivery Service TurningLeafVITA.com Introduces Immunity-focused Multivitamin


At it again, vitamin delivery startup TurningLeafVITA has introduced an innovative multivitamin focused on immune health. This subscription-based vitamin delivery startup is combining quality, affordability, and the convenience of doorstep delivery to the vitamin industry.

Columbus, OH, November 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the convenience of doorstep delivery TurningLeafVITA.com has introduced a specially formulated immunity-focused multivitamin. With immune health at the center of their formulation, TurningLeafVITA offers a unique blend of vitamins and minerals aimed at keeping you healthy.

As a nutritional expert and clinical researcher, TurningLeafVITA founder and CEO, Dr. Nina Everson M.D. said, “If you have visited your local grocery or pharmacy lately you may have noticed that essential immunity building vitamins and minerals like Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B are of limited availability. We have specially formulated our multivitamin to include 100% of these and several other essentials to help you improve your immunity.”

Further Dr. Everson noted, “As a startup in the vitamin industry, we wanted to bring a special formulation to the market that sets the bar for quality and potency of the most essential vitamins. Our subscription service is setup to bring this quality to your doorstep so that you can avoid the health risks associated with a trip to the pharmacy.”

Initially limited to the U.S. market, TurningLeafVITA.com is focused on helping people turn a new leaf in their daily nutrition. The recently launched website is already adding new customers by focusing on innovative vitamin blends that aim to maximize potency while offering an affordable monthly price. With a delivery model designed around consumer safety, go ahead and turn your new leaf today at www.TurningLeafVITA.com.

For Press or Consumer Inquiries Please Contact Us at: TurningLeafFit@Gmail.com
www.TurningLeafVITA.com and the TurningLeafVITA marks are owned by TurningLeafFit, llc. an Ohio company.
Turning Leaf VITA
Dr. Nina Everson
423-360-4373
Contact
www.TurningLeafVITA.com

