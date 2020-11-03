Histria Books Announces the Release of the Lost Diary of Anne Frank by Johnny Teague

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

The Lost Diary of Anne Frank, 232 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-055-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com Las Vegas, NV, November 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Lost Diary of Anne Frank by Johnny Teague. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of fiction.The Diary of Anne Frank is a seminal piece of twentieth century literature. It recounts the tragic and moving story of a young Jewish teenager faced with the horrors of Nazism. In it, Anne establishes a bond with her readers that transcends both time and space, making them her friends and confidants. Readers feel a connection with each dream she had, each fear she endured, and each struggle she confronted. Her diary ended, but her story did not. The Lost Diary of Anne Frank picks up where her original journal left off, taking the reader on a credible journey through the tragic final months of her life, faithfully adhering to her own, very personal, diary format in the process.Dr. Johnny Teague is an author and historian, having earned five degrees, culminating with a doctorate in exposition from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. In preparation for writing this book, he interviewed many Holocaust survivors, and studied at the Holocaust museums in Houston, Washington, D.C., and at Yad Vashem in Israel. His studies have taken him to numerous historical sites, including Auschwitz, Dachau, the Corrie ten Boom House, and the Anne Frank House.The Lost Diary of Anne Frank, 232 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-055-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com Contact Information Histria Books

