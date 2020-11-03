VIEWS Wins Outstanding Website Award at WMA 2020 WebAwards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VIEWS Digital Marketing Press Release

Norristown, PA, November 03, 2020 --(



“Views Digital Marketing helped us to get our website to a higher level of engagement and optimization,” said Michele A. Schiavoni, Director of External Relations and Marketing at Delaware Prosperity Partnership. “Nancy and her team are content experts on SEO and make web analytics accessible and easy to understand. They create SEO strategies as well as implement them. As a result of our work with VIEWS Digital Marketing, our website is outpacing our website Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The results have been so positive we have asked them back for a new website project we are working on. I recommend them to anyone serious about getting the maximum value from their website.”



Congratulating the winner, Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, said, “We are thrilled and very proud of the VIEWS team. An industry recognition like this exemplifies the outstanding work WSI provides its clients and serves as proof that VIEWS is committed to providing our clients the very best. On behalf of the entire network, I congratulate VIEWS and wish Delaware Prosperity Partnership continued success ahead.”



Nancy Vinkler, CEO of VIEWS and a WSI Consultant based in Philadelphia, commented, “Winning this award is a huge honor. Our work for this client was a team effort, and we are grateful to be recognized for our work. Thank you to everyone on the VIEWS team, the WSI Global Network, and the WMA 2020 WebAwards for this honor.”



The Web Marketing Association (WMA) has organized the annual WebAwards for the past 24 years. Nominations are received from 97 industry categories. Award winners are chosen by a select group of judges and industry leaders committed to raising the standards of excellence for web development on the Internet. WSI has won over 115 awards across different categories since the company started entering the WebAwards competition in 2007.



About Delaware Prosperity Partnership



Created in 2017, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) is a nonprofit public-private partnership that leads the state of Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses. Their goal is to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent in the state of Delaware. For more information, visit choosedelaware.com.



About VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency



Norristown, PA, November 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- VIEWS Digital Marketing has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Website Award for a nonprofit website by the Web Marketing Association as part of its WMA 2020 WebAwards. VIEWS won the award for its outstanding work on Delaware Prosperity Partnership. The WMA WebAwards announced the results on September 8, 2020.

