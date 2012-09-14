Ari Retail POS Software Announces Integration with Xero

Press Releases ARI Retail Software Press Release

Ari-Xero integration facilitates the management of all financial aspects of the business.

Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 04, 2020 --(



Retail businesses conduct several transactions in a day. These transactions may involve payment through debit or credit cards, cash, credit, gift cards, or any other possible method. Businesses are required to record each of these transactions to update their book of accounts. The manual data entry of each record may result in wrong entries or missing data. Instead, Ari has launched an integrated solution that combines its POS Software and Xero accounting software capabilities.



Ari’s POS System is an interface between the retailer and the customer. It is a multi-store POS with integrated inventory management features, loyalty programs for customers, and a robust reporting feature. Xero is a cloud-based accounting application that enables online invoicing, expense claims, reconciliation, and a real-time view of your financials.



"We enable the retailers to streamline their bookkeeping and accounting transactions by synchronizing their retail data with the accounting software," says Rahul Doshi, Managing Director of Web Masters. He elaborates further, "The POS-Xero integration automates your processes. It renders accurate data on all the transactions and information about product and customers in no time, thereby facilitating faster and efficient decision making."



The Xero POS integrated solution facilitates a firm helping hand for all businesses through retail management and accounting management. It covers all financial transactions of retailers with banks, manages the inventory well, and accurately maps customer and vendor data. The Retail POS Software-Xero integration brings flexibility in posting transactions from Ari POS to Xero and brings uniformity to master data management. A free trial version is also available.



Disclaimer: All product and company names, including Xero, are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of Xero and their respective holders. The use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them. Contact Information ARI Retail Software

Kevin Smith

919824884900



https://arirms.com



