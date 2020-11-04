Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: speaker session with Bjørg Kaae Hunter, Department Manager, RA CMC & Device, Novo Nordisk at Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Conference 2021.

Now in its 13th year, we have witnessed significant growth and innovation in the pre-filled syringe and injection device market as well as in the regulatory landscape.Bjørg Kaae Hunter, Department Manager, RA CMC & Device+; RA NextGen Drug-Device, Novo Nordisk will be discussing:An industry Outlook: latest regulatory challenges in Pre-filled syringe innovation• Recent developments in drug delivery platforms and drug device design• New regulatory opportunities in device development and how have we seen the industry evolve• Delay in MDR deadline – how should industry make use of their year?• Implementation challenges of EMA Drug-Device Quality GuidelineView the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom5This 2-day agenda will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field and offer a series of presentations through which you will gain insights into the key drivers of this ever-growing industry. Hear from Regulators, Notified Bodies and Industry experts on a wide variety of topics.Registration is live on the website and free to all pharma and biotech companies. Commercial rate only: £499. Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom5Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices13th – 14th January 2021Virtual conference: Online accesswww.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom5

