SMi Group

An Industry Outlook: Latest Regulatory Challenges in Pre-Filled Syringe Innovation


SMi Reports: speaker session with Bjørg Kaae Hunter, Department Manager, RA CMC & Device, Novo Nordisk at Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Conference 2021.

London, United Kingdom, November 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Now in its 13th year, we have witnessed significant growth and innovation in the pre-filled syringe and injection device market as well as in the regulatory landscape.

Bjørg Kaae Hunter, Department Manager, RA CMC & Device+; RA NextGen Drug-Device, Novo Nordisk will be discussing:

An industry Outlook: latest regulatory challenges in Pre-filled syringe innovation
• Recent developments in drug delivery platforms and drug device design
• New regulatory opportunities in device development and how have we seen the industry evolve
• Delay in MDR deadline – how should industry make use of their year?
• Implementation challenges of EMA Drug-Device Quality Guideline

View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom5

This 2-day agenda will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field and offer a series of presentations through which you will gain insights into the key drivers of this ever-growing industry. Hear from Regulators, Notified Bodies and Industry experts on a wide variety of topics.
Registration is live on the website and free to all pharma and biotech companies. Commercial rate only: £499. Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom5

Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices
13th – 14th January 2021
Virtual conference: Online access
www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom5

Sponsored by BD Medical| Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |

Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Jinna Sidhu
+44 (0) 20 7827 6088
Contact
http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom5

