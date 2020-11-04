PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Future Electronics

Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds:

Future Electronics Redesigns Online BOM Tool to Serve All Customers


Future Electronics has revamped its online Bill of Materials tool to serve all customers.

Pointe Claire, Canada, November 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with worldwide headquarters in Montreal. The company has redesigned its online Bill of Materials tool to serve the entire customer base.

A fully-equipped feature that serves as a centralized source of information for the whole inventory network, the Future Electronics BOM tool now allows customers to instantly upload entire parts lists easily and securely. Users can also export their lists and add products in many ways, from single entries, by search or more.

Future Electronics' BOM tool is home to a full suite of information, ranging from access to all raw components to assembly information, quantities and more essential information needed to build and complete a fully-shippable product.

To create your new Future Electronics online account or log in to your existing account, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/BOM.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact Information
Future Electronics
Martin H. Gordon
514-694-7710
Contact
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help