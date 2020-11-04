Statement by Dr. Richard Konteh on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

Remembering all members of the media killed or harmed and all others who so courageously stand up for the media’s right to report freely and independently.

Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 04, 2020 --(



On this day, Dr. Richard Konteh joins leaders of the free world to remember all members of the media killed or harmed and all others who so courageously stand up for the media’s right to report freely and independently. Impunity for crimes against journalists is unacceptable and must stop.



When attacks on journalists remain unpunished, a very negative message is sent that reporting the “embarrassing truth” or “unwanted opinions” will get ordinary people in trouble. Furthermore, society loses confidence in its own judiciary system which is meant to protect everyone from attacks on their rights. Perpetrators of crimes against journalists are thus emboldened when they realize they can attack their targets without ever facing justice.



As the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “When journalists are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price. Without the ability to protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and contribute to decision-making is severely hampered. Without journalists able to do their jobs in safety, we face the prospect of a world of confusion and disinformation.”



Supporting honest and transparent reporting is essential for a thriving democratic society and for law and order. This includes investigating incidents of harassment or violence against journalists and ensuring that those responsible for ordering and committing attacks face justice.



