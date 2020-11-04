A New Company “Fuel Cards For Truckers” Has Been Launched in Illinois

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fuel Cards For Truckers Press Release

A brand new company "Fuel Cards For Truckers" promotes its cards for discount on diesel fuel.

Alsip, IL, November 04, 2020 --



Fuel cars are used to buy diesel fuel and they are not the same card as a gas credit card, for example. Fuel discount cards have significant benefits, savings per diesel gallon, and strong security controls. These cards are aimed at both individual truckers and large trucking companies with a fleet of trucks. Reasons for having a fuel discount card are numerous and vary from the security and control, over savings, to transaction transparency and visibility.



The owner of a fuel card for truckers has a chance to control who uses it and what he buys. Also, the amount of purchased fuel and the place of purchase is transparent. This is great to increase the overall security level and to minimize the possibility of fraud.



Fuel Cards For Truckers allows all its clients to relax and enjoy diesel savings since every purchase saves money. Nothing is hidden when using a fuel discount card. Each transaction is documented and transparent.



Fuel cards are rather easy to use and increase the security level. They function as a standard credit card. All a trucker's need is to swipe, punch in the numbers, get a receipt, and leave the place. The procedure of purchase is short. For a trucker, the great benefit is that he doesn’t need to carry hundreds of dollars in his pockets. One fuel discount card is there instead.



The fuel card is easy to use. When a trucker is at the pump, he just needs to follow the instructions. After swiping the card, he may need to enter the unit number, mileage, driver number, or trip number. Sometimes a combination of all of them is necessary. Then, the truck is fueled and the receipt is taken. For drivers who may want to enter inside and go to the fuel desk, it is important to give the attendant their fuel discount card and explain how much they want to buy. After dictating all mentioned numbers the receipt is signed and taken.



Fuel Card For Truckers develops a customized program for every client to compliment his business. This is the way to customize the fuel card to fit individual business needs. Payment options, security level, and all cash advances are prepared for every single trucker who becomes the client of this company.



Fuel cards for owner-operators are provided by Fuel Cards For Truckers company. Owner-operators worry about the truck fueling and have to control all fuel purchases. They always tend to save some money since buying fuel is a great expense. With fuel cards for owner-operators, there are many benefits. First of all, these cards are more convenient than cash or credit for fuel purchases. Fuel discounts are seen as the most important benefit of using these fuel cards. Moreover, owner-operators save huge sums of money with every purchase and they never pay more than the fuel cash price.



Fuel Cards For Truckers is a respectable company serving both individual truckers and big trucking companies. Its basic business aim is to provide the same benefits to all categories of truck drivers, no matter how big they are. With a fuel discount card from this company, each client gets a significant saving of money with every fuel purchase.



For more information, please visit http://fuelcardsfortruckers.com/



Contact info:

Company: Fuel Cards For Truckers

Phone: (708) 840-7118

Address: 12161 South Central Ave Unit 202, Alsip IL, 60803 United States

Email: fuelcardsfortruckers@gmail.com

Website: http://fuelcardsfortruckers.com/

Mike Mrkaic

(708) 840-7118



fuelcardsfortruckers.com/



