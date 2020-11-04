Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Receive press releases from A-Team Group: By Email RSS Feeds: A-Team Group Taking the Offensive with RegTech Summit Virtual 2020

Summit to explore how business and operating models are adapting post COVID and how RegTech can provide agile and enhanced compliance for managing an evolving risk and compliance landscape.

London, United Kingdom, November 04, 2020 --(



The RegTech Summit Virtual event will run over five days from the 16th to 20th November, bringing you daily live streamed sessions from some of the most illustrious voices in the industry through a range of keynotes, presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions.



The event hosts an exceptional line-up of stakeholders from across the global RegTech community: including influential RegTech practitioners, innovators and entrepreneurs, along with unique insight from regulators including Bank of England, FINRA and ESMA.



Experts from top financial institutions, solutions providers and consultancies will explore how RegTech can assist and evolve to meet the complex challenges of the current climate.



Key points for discussion include the global outlook for regulatory compliance and RegTech in a post-Covid world; what the new regulatory and reporting environment might look like post-Brexit and how financial institutions should prepare, global regulatory priorities and best practices for regulatory reporting efficiency; how to best digitize onboarding, KYC and AML with RegTech; and how to maintaining resilience and managing evolving risks in the new business and operating environment with agile and enhanced compliance.



A-Team Group is proud to welcome keynote speakers including Linda Coffman, EVP of SmartStream RDU; Beate Born, Head of Strategic Projects, Investment & Trading Platforms at UBS Wealth Management; Antony Phillipson, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America and Consul General in New York; Matthew Vincent, Director of Regulatory Reporting Strategy at UnaVista; and Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Compliance Solutions at Bureau van Dijk.



In addition, the winners of the A-Team Group Start-Up Elevator Pitch Competition will also showcase a range of the most cutting edge new solutions on the market each day.



Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says, “RegTech is one of the most exciting fields in the technology space today, and as the industry evolves to meet the unprecedented challenges of the current Covid-19 crisis, we’re proud to provide a unique forum in which to identify the best solutions available and the most appropriate paths forward.”



More information on this event can be found at https://bit.ly/RTSVNov20



More information



Sponsorship information:

E: sales@a-teamgroup.com



To register for RegTech Summits:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group, Client Services Manager

Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: leigh@a-teamgroup.com



To register your interest in speaking at future events:

Lorna Van Zyl, A-Team Group Head of Event Content

T: +44 (0)207 078 4875 E: Lorna@a-teamgroup.com



About A-Team Group

A-Team Group provides technology news and insight to financial institutions in capital markets. It also helps financial technology vendors grow their businesses through content marketing. Its content platform is A-Team Insight, which includes TradingTech Insight (TTI), RegTech Insight (RTI) and Data Management Insight (DMI), and provides a single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.



Sign up to become a member of the A-Team Insight community by visiting www.a-teaminsight.com/membership - it’s free. London, United Kingdom, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As countries across the world make the difficult decision to enter yet another national lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, remote engagement has become more important than ever. A-Team Group is delighted to build on the success of its pioneering virtual events earlier in the year to present their biggest and most ambitious program yet.The RegTech Summit Virtual event will run over five days from the 16th to 20th November, bringing you daily live streamed sessions from some of the most illustrious voices in the industry through a range of keynotes, presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions.The event hosts an exceptional line-up of stakeholders from across the global RegTech community: including influential RegTech practitioners, innovators and entrepreneurs, along with unique insight from regulators including Bank of England, FINRA and ESMA.Experts from top financial institutions, solutions providers and consultancies will explore how RegTech can assist and evolve to meet the complex challenges of the current climate.Key points for discussion include the global outlook for regulatory compliance and RegTech in a post-Covid world; what the new regulatory and reporting environment might look like post-Brexit and how financial institutions should prepare, global regulatory priorities and best practices for regulatory reporting efficiency; how to best digitize onboarding, KYC and AML with RegTech; and how to maintaining resilience and managing evolving risks in the new business and operating environment with agile and enhanced compliance.A-Team Group is proud to welcome keynote speakers including Linda Coffman, EVP of SmartStream RDU; Beate Born, Head of Strategic Projects, Investment & Trading Platforms at UBS Wealth Management; Antony Phillipson, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America and Consul General in New York; Matthew Vincent, Director of Regulatory Reporting Strategy at UnaVista; and Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Compliance Solutions at Bureau van Dijk.In addition, the winners of the A-Team Group Start-Up Elevator Pitch Competition will also showcase a range of the most cutting edge new solutions on the market each day.Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says, “RegTech is one of the most exciting fields in the technology space today, and as the industry evolves to meet the unprecedented challenges of the current Covid-19 crisis, we’re proud to provide a unique forum in which to identify the best solutions available and the most appropriate paths forward.”More information on this event can be found at https://bit.ly/RTSVNov20More informationSponsorship information:E: sales@a-teamgroup.comTo register for RegTech Summits:Leigh Hill, A-Team Group, Client Services ManagerTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: leigh@a-teamgroup.comTo register your interest in speaking at future events:Lorna Van Zyl, A-Team Group Head of Event ContentT: +44 (0)207 078 4875 E: Lorna@a-teamgroup.comAbout A-Team GroupA-Team Group provides technology news and insight to financial institutions in capital markets. It also helps financial technology vendors grow their businesses through content marketing. Its content platform is A-Team Insight, which includes TradingTech Insight (TTI), RegTech Insight (RTI) and Data Management Insight (DMI), and provides a single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.Sign up to become a member of the A-Team Insight community by visiting www.a-teaminsight.com/membership - it’s free. Contact Information A-Team Group

Leigh Hill

44 (0)20 8090 2055



a-teamgroup.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from A-Team Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend