Leaders Around the Nation Commemorate 400 Years of Religious Freedom

Salt Lake City, UT, November 04, 2020 --(



Date: The conference will begin on Nov. 11, 400 years from the day the Mayflower Compact was signed, and end on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving.



Location: Free, online at mayflowerpromise.com and Mayflower Promise social media accounts.



Notable confirmed speakers include: Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Chuck Grassley, and Mike Braun; David Barton of Wallbuilders; Tyson Langhofer, Senior Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom; Tad R. Callister from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; and Steve Deace of The Blaze; among many others ranging from Congressmen to religious leaders in a bi-partisan celebration.



The political organizations Latter-Day Freeman and Restoration Generation at the Thomas Jefferson Center for Constitutional Studies are pleased to announce a one-of-a-kind digital conference celebrating religious freedom and the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival. This conference will be among the largest of its kind with a unique twist inviting public participation. The goal is to create a national conversation - defending and spreading awareness for this critical freedom.



As part of the celebration, we also invite and encourage individuals around the nation, from all faiths and backgrounds, to submit videos sharing their uplifting thoughts about the positive influence of religion in America and why religious freedom, or the freedom of conscience, is important to them. Over the two week conference, select video submissions will be shared daily via social media and our website. The event will also consist of key-note speakers and presentations which will be announced in detail at a later date.



“Our hope with this conference is to unify Americans in their love for this country and to arouse a greater appreciation for and understanding of religious freedom and its role in the American success story,” said Jacob Hibbard, Conference Director for Mayflower Promise. “We believe this is a critical time in our nation’s history and hope that we can come together in celebration of our heritage while also making a monumental impact in the defense of our First Amendment rights.”



To contribute a video, use our designated hashtag: #MayflowerPromise, tag us on our social media accounts, or submit your message on mayflowerpromise.com.



Latter-day Freeman is a group of young adults who are united in their commitment to restoring, defending, and promoting liberty as taught by the scriptures, the Founders, inspired thinkers, and church leaders.



Heather Nielsen

1-334-333-4131



https://www.mayflowerpromise.com



