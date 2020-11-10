PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Press Release

Receive press releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy: By Email RSS Feeds:

Allegro Music Academy Open Enrollment


Allegro Music Academy's Open Enrollment continues through December 1, offering lessons in a wide variety of instruments for students of every age.

Sarasota, FL, November 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In it's 25th year, Allegro Music Academy's Open Enrollment event continues through December 1, offering lessons in guitar, voice, piano, wind instruments, and even harmonica. Classes are offered on a private, semi-private, and group basis (COVID-safe, of course). Allegro Music Academy's instructors are university-trained and experienced in teaching every age and skill level. Lessons are taught in-person or online in multiple languages. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. Contact Allegro Music Academy today for more information, or find them on their Facebook page and website.
Contact Information
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help