Allegro Music Academy Open Enrollment

Allegro Music Academy's Open Enrollment continues through December 1, offering lessons in a wide variety of instruments for students of every age.

Sarasota, FL, November 10, 2020 --( Sarasota, FL, November 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In it's 25th year, Allegro Music Academy's Open Enrollment event continues through December 1, offering lessons in guitar, voice, piano, wind instruments, and even harmonica. Classes are offered on a private, semi-private, and group basis (COVID-safe, of course). Allegro Music Academy's instructors are university-trained and experienced in teaching every age and skill level. Lessons are taught in-person or online in multiple languages. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. Contact Allegro Music Academy today for more information, or find them on their Facebook page and website.