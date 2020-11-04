PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Dentistang Pinoy

DentistangPinoy.com: an Online Platform for Dental Healthcare


DentistangPinoy.com is an Online Platform for Dental Healthcare whose primary aim is to promote dental awareness. Patients can find dentists and book appointments online. Licensed Filipino Dentists can register as a professional and be part of the directory listing for Filipino Dentists.

Las Pinas, Philippines, November 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- During this COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to bring Dentists closer to Patients, HealthGround Philippines, Inc. (tradename DentistangPinoy) developed DentistangPinoy.com, an online platform for dental healthcare, where Dentists from all over the Philippines can subscribe and use as a booking appointment tool.

The free trial run of www.dentistangpinoy.com has started and dentists may submit the details about their clinical practice (such as name of the licensed dentist or clinic name, clinic address, clinic hours, email address, etc.). As the platform development is still underway, certain features may not be available during the free trial.

The site contains useful general dental information for patients. They may search for dentists and request a dental appointment. A notification will be sent directly to the registered dentist's profile. Once an appointment is confirmed by the dentist of their choice, the patient will receive an email confirmation.

Soon DentistangPinoy.com will launch an e-dental marketplace and a portal for dental e-learning modules.

Request for more information, questions, or suggestions may be sent to

Dentistang Pinoy Support Team
dr.aire@dentistangpinoy.com
Contact Information
Dentistang Pinoy
Aireen Pahila
+6309175706123
Contact
dentistangpinoy.com
dr.aire@dentistangpinoy.com

