dr.aire@dentistangpinoy.com Las Pinas, Philippines, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- During this COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to bring Dentists closer to Patients, HealthGround Philippines, Inc. (tradename DentistangPinoy) developed DentistangPinoy.com, an online platform for dental healthcare, where Dentists from all over the Philippines can subscribe and use as a booking appointment tool.The free trial run of www.dentistangpinoy.com has started and dentists may submit the details about their clinical practice (such as name of the licensed dentist or clinic name, clinic address, clinic hours, email address, etc.). As the platform development is still underway, certain features may not be available during the free trial.The site contains useful general dental information for patients. They may search for dentists and request a dental appointment. A notification will be sent directly to the registered dentist's profile. Once an appointment is confirmed by the dentist of their choice, the patient will receive an email confirmation.Soon DentistangPinoy.com will launch an e-dental marketplace and a portal for dental e-learning modules.Request for more information, questions, or suggestions may be sent toDentistang Pinoy Support Teamdr.aire@dentistangpinoy.com