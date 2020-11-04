Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Medicare Supplement Insurance Market Poised for Significant Growth Predicts AAMSI

The growth of the number of Americans over age 65 offers enormous potential for insurance professionals reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, November 04, 2020 --(



"The Medicare insurance market is poised for significant growth and offers insurance agents and financial advisors enormous opportunities," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "The older population in 2030 is projected to be more than twice as large as in 2000, growing from 35 million to 73 million and representing 21 percent of the total U.S. population."



The Association director shared the latest population data and projections. "In 2020, around one in six Americans are age 65 and over," Slome shared with a group of Medicare insurance focused agents. "This is projected to rise to one in five as soon as 2030. By 2060, projections call for nearly 100 million Americans over age 65."



The organization was encouraging more younger insurance agents to begin to focus on assisting consumers with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. "Purchasing insurance over the phone and Internet will continue to increase," Slome predicts. "However, I believe there is an enormous future for agents who want to establish themselves as the local Medicare insurance professional available to provide more personal assistance."



Slome noted a significant increase in the number of consumers using the organization's online directory of Medicare agents during the current Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. "There are millions of Medicare beneficiaries and just not enough professionals to help them out."



To learn more and utilize the Association's free directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access other information and resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. Los Angeles, CA, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The number of Americans who are age 65 or older will grow from the current 56 million to nearly 100 million over the next four decades according to just-published research."The Medicare insurance market is poised for significant growth and offers insurance agents and financial advisors enormous opportunities," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "The older population in 2030 is projected to be more than twice as large as in 2000, growing from 35 million to 73 million and representing 21 percent of the total U.S. population."The Association director shared the latest population data and projections. "In 2020, around one in six Americans are age 65 and over," Slome shared with a group of Medicare insurance focused agents. "This is projected to rise to one in five as soon as 2030. By 2060, projections call for nearly 100 million Americans over age 65."The organization was encouraging more younger insurance agents to begin to focus on assisting consumers with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. "Purchasing insurance over the phone and Internet will continue to increase," Slome predicts. "However, I believe there is an enormous future for agents who want to establish themselves as the local Medicare insurance professional available to provide more personal assistance."Slome noted a significant increase in the number of consumers using the organization's online directory of Medicare agents during the current Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. "There are millions of Medicare beneficiaries and just not enough professionals to help them out."To learn more and utilize the Association's free directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access other information and resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance