United for Human Rights’ Search is on for a Champion

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” Clearwater, FL, November 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida chapter is now registering nominees for the Champion for Freedom 2020 award. The award will go to a leader in human rights advocacy and education. To request a nomination form email the Executive Director of UHR Florida chapter, Cristian Vargas, at Cristian@Humanrights.com.Christopher King, the UHR Florida chapter President, said: “Every year we award a variety of educators and community leaders for their hard work and dedication to human rights. Then we choose one person as the Champion for Freedom and present him with a certificate and an engraved award.”Last year, the “Champion for Freedom of 2019” award was presented to Dr. Peter Ndiang’ui, a professor at Gulf Coast University and the head of the African Network of SW Florida, a group that advocates for African-American rights. Dr. Ndiang’ui has been working with United for Human Rights for over 7 years and has reached nearly 50,000 people with the message of human rights.Other human rights advocate nominees will receive framed certificates naming them as “Human Rights Heroes.” To qualify for an award, you must have been involved in some fashion with raising awareness on human rights, advocating in your community or educating others on their rights. All nominations are welcome.To receive the nomination form, contact the Executive Director UHR Florida, Cristian Vargas, at (727) 467-6960, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Get more details on their social media by following their Facebook and Instagram @HumanRightsFL.About United for Human Rights’ Florida chapter:United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” Contact Information United for Human Rights Florida

