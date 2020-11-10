Giveaway Contest Winners for Fashion Jewelry from Blingvine and Upcoming Giveaways

Blingvine announces its Giveaways winners and more giveaway contests on its Instagram handle amidst the festive season in India. The contest involves participating and completing the tasks associated with a specific giveaway to win the prize.

Check more at https://blingvine.com/ Chandigarh, India, November 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blingvine, Premium Fashion Jewelry Store in India, has announced its all four winners of the weekly Giveaways running on its Social Media platforms. The last winner was announced on Saturday evening marking the end of the 4-week Giveaway season. The winners were Vidya Hugar, Sakshi Sitlani, Ashi Kesharwani and Sikha Singh who won the best-seller jewellery products Aquamarine Necklace Set, Pink Potion Necklace Set, Floral Burst Crystal Necklace Set and Tejas Jhumki respectively.The management has however decided to go further with the Giveaway contest following the overwhelming response by the jewelry lovers on social media. The current giveaway for White Lotus Necklace Set has gone live on Monday, 2nd Nov. 2020, and the winner will be announced on 7th Nov 2020. It has received an impressive amount of entries and the Blingvine Jewelry fans are more excited than ever due to the ongoing festive season in India. Any Instagram user is welcomed to participate in the contest free of cost. All the giveaways require a participant to perform a set of activities which is mentioned in the giveaway post in order to win the contest.According to a senior marketing executive at Blingvine, “This contest is a great opportunity for people. Not only that, but we are excited to increase our reach to a larger public and know their views and opinions on a variety of choices in jewelry and fashion. We decided to go further with more giveaways following the grand response and enthusiasm received from our followers. It is getting harder every week to choose the winner given the quality of responses received and the love for the brand.”Blingvine is an online fashion jewelry brand in India. It offers premium quality imported jewelry by manufacturers from all over the world. Since its launch in 2016, Blingvine has been a popular choice among women of various age groups and has been receiving massive admiration from women all over the country due to its diverse collection and designer imported Jewelry.Check more at https://blingvine.com/