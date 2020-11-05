Auriga Named Top IoT Development Company by Clutch



Clutch ranks service providers and maps them on a Leaders Matrix based on careful market-specific research. A Clutch Leaders Matrix provides a broad view of the top-performing companies in a particular industry or location. Each company featured in a Leaders Matrix is evaluated based on client feedback, acquired expertise and market presence (the y-axis below), and specialization in a given service.



Auriga's ability to break into the Clutch Proven quadrant is backed with 30 years of commitment to quality service, including IoT software development for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, industrial automation and smart agriculture, and car connectivity and wireless vehicle diagnostics, among others. Auriga has recently joined the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance to deliver even better IoT development services to its clients.



As the IoT is shifting from obscure vision to real benefits, customers' approach to it is becoming more mature and pragmatic. According to Gartner, organizations implementing IoT are increasingly focusing on the business outcomes of the technology. Auriga helps its clients create rational and cost-effective IoT solutions to enable data-driven decision-making, boost revenue, and enhance customer experience.



Vyacheslav Vanyulin, Auriga's CEO, commented,



"We are proud to be on the list among truly great companies that are at the forefront of the IoT innovation. We sincerely thank Clutch for recognizing our achievements, and we are grateful to all our customers who shared their experiences of our joint projects on Clutch, making this accomplishment possible!"



Moreover, Auriga has been featured among Top-100 IoT development companies on The Manifest, Clutch's sister website. The Manifest is a platform that compiles shortlists of companies, business survey data, and how-to guides. Earlier this year, The Manifest named Auriga one of the best custom software development companies worldwide.



