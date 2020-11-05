Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bomberbot Press Release

Receive press releases from Bomberbot: By Email RSS Feeds: Amsterdam-Based Start-Up Bomberbot Empowers US Teenagers to Develop 21st-Century and Programming Skills Through Game Development Bootcamp

While there are numerous coding, game creation, and programming workshops for kids and teenagers, Bomberbot’s Remote Bootcamp about Game Design & Development is one that stands out. Unlike similar workshops that provide pre-recorded videos and tutorials, the Remote Bootcamp empowers 11-14 years old girls and boys to develop a basic knowledge of programming alongside creativity and soft skills through live online workshops given by experienced instructors.

Miami, FL, November 05, 2020 --(



About the bootcamp: developing 21st-century skills

At the end of the four-day bootcamp, that takes place during the week of Thanksgiving, girls and boys will have learned about game design and development and have created online games. However, Bomberbot believes the goal of the bootcamp is more than that. It is about developing important 21st-century skills. These are skills that are essential in the world we live in. We are surrounded by technology; kids and teenagers use it a lot, but don’t always understand how technology works. By giving them the chance to develop basic programming knowledge, they will understand technology and the world around them better. Bomberbot wants to empower girls and boys to not only be passive users of technology, but to help them see that they can also be creative creators of technology.



Through programming games, kids develop a certain way of thinking: computational thinking. This is one very important 21st-century skill; it provides a basis for abstraction, pattern recognition, problem decomposition, and algorithmic thinking. Other important 21st-century, such as teamwork and collaboration, communication, and creativity are also touched upon during the bootcamps through workshops and fun activities.



This combination of programming and developing soft skills makes this program unique compared to other game coding programs. Besides, at the remote bootcamp, instructors will be present in online classrooms at all times to provide support and help. It is all about personal guidance and ensuring kids feel comfortable to ask questions just like they would in regular classrooms.



Bomberbot: Amsterdam-based, but ambitious to create impact around the globe

Bomberbot was founded in 2014 by Columbian Cristian Bello. At the very young age of 24, Bello knew he wanted to make a social impact on the world by helping girls and boys develop programming knowledge and important digital skills in both developed and less developed countries. He saw opportunities in Amsterdam, a city home to many tech start-ups and innovative companies which is also in a country with good primary and secondary education. Programming is part of the school curriculum in many European countries. In the Netherlands, programming and digital literacy, which is a border set of skills that empowers kids and teenagers to understand technology, is expected to be part of the curriculum in 2021. Therefore, this Amsterdam-based edtech start-up is a frontrunner in teaching programming skills.



Together with Coderise, the acquiring company since 2020, they work towards their joint ambition: Empowering girls and boys around the globe to be the first digitally skilled generation. Miami, FL, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bomberbot, an innovative, Amsterdam-based edtech start-up announced its newest program: a remote bootcamp for US kids at the age of 11-14 to learn the basics of programming through game design and development. Bomberbot has organized over 150 bootcamps in the Netherlands for 3000 kids. As no health risks should be taken to organize live bootcamps at the moment because of COVID-19, Bomberbot creatively decided to introduce themselves to the US market taking advantage of modern technology. The bootcamp can be joined completely remote and takes place online. For Bomberbot, geographical distance proves to be no issue because of technology.About the bootcamp: developing 21st-century skillsAt the end of the four-day bootcamp, that takes place during the week of Thanksgiving, girls and boys will have learned about game design and development and have created online games. However, Bomberbot believes the goal of the bootcamp is more than that. It is about developing important 21st-century skills. These are skills that are essential in the world we live in. We are surrounded by technology; kids and teenagers use it a lot, but don’t always understand how technology works. By giving them the chance to develop basic programming knowledge, they will understand technology and the world around them better. Bomberbot wants to empower girls and boys to not only be passive users of technology, but to help them see that they can also be creative creators of technology.Through programming games, kids develop a certain way of thinking: computational thinking. This is one very important 21st-century skill; it provides a basis for abstraction, pattern recognition, problem decomposition, and algorithmic thinking. Other important 21st-century, such as teamwork and collaboration, communication, and creativity are also touched upon during the bootcamps through workshops and fun activities.This combination of programming and developing soft skills makes this program unique compared to other game coding programs. Besides, at the remote bootcamp, instructors will be present in online classrooms at all times to provide support and help. It is all about personal guidance and ensuring kids feel comfortable to ask questions just like they would in regular classrooms.Bomberbot: Amsterdam-based, but ambitious to create impact around the globeBomberbot was founded in 2014 by Columbian Cristian Bello. At the very young age of 24, Bello knew he wanted to make a social impact on the world by helping girls and boys develop programming knowledge and important digital skills in both developed and less developed countries. He saw opportunities in Amsterdam, a city home to many tech start-ups and innovative companies which is also in a country with good primary and secondary education. Programming is part of the school curriculum in many European countries. In the Netherlands, programming and digital literacy, which is a border set of skills that empowers kids and teenagers to understand technology, is expected to be part of the curriculum in 2021. Therefore, this Amsterdam-based edtech start-up is a frontrunner in teaching programming skills.Together with Coderise, the acquiring company since 2020, they work towards their joint ambition: Empowering girls and boys around the globe to be the first digitally skilled generation. Contact Information Bomberbot

Maxime van Trier

+31(0)20305826



bomberbot.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bomberbot Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend