Future Horizons, Inc.

Receive press releases from Future Horizons, Inc.:

Different Not Less, Revised and Updated


Future Horizons offer books that help support teachers, parents, family members, and caretakers improve their understanding of ASD and be able to build a foundation of positive growth, both intellectually and emotionally.

Arlington, TX, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This book is a compilation of success stories from adults with autism and Asperger’s Syndrome. Each shares what helped them during their childhood and young lives that made them the independent adults they are today.

Temple Grandin and these amazing contributors proudly display their growth as they take us along on their journeys.

Temple’s primary mission is to help people with ASD and ADHD tap into their hidden abilities. Temple chose contributors from a wide variety of skill sets to show how this can be done.

Each individual tells their own story, in their own words, about their lives. From relationships, bullying, making eye contact, honing social skills, and eventual careers, these stories have something everyone can learn from.
Contact Information
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact
https://www.fhautism.com/

