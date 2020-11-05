Iron DragonTV Partners with ZEASN

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Iron Dragon Productions Press Release

Austin, TX, November 05, 2020 --(



Included in the deal are worldwide distribution rights for AVOD, SVOD and Linear Streaming on tens of millions of ZEASN’s Whale OS-powered televisions including select Philips, Magnavox and AOC TVs.



Iron Dragon TV and ZEASN, the world’s leading provider of OTT and Smart TV solutions, today announced a partnership to bring the Iron Dragon TV Martial Arts content to tens of millions of ZEASN-enabled Smart TVs powered by ZEASN’s Whale OS, including all Philips, Magnavox and many other television OEMs.



Whale OS is a revolutionary and modern operating system designed for smart devices. It is the core part of Whale Eco, which is a brand new home digital entertainment ecosystem created by ZEASN in 2018, at present more than 30 million consumers worldwide are using Whale Eco enabled connected devices every month.



“We are experiencing a dramatic transformation in how movies and television content is consumed across the globe. As more and more content is streamed directly into the home, we are excited to partner with ZEASN and become a key content provider for them," said Janell Smith, Founder and CEO of Iron Dragon Productions and Iron Dragon TV. “This partnership gives us wider distribution by providing a direct means of launching our OTT channel on various devices worldwide and reaching a global audience for a global sport!”



“Iron Dragon TV has put together an incredible premium mix of action-packed martial arts content and linear channel that fit perfectly with global and diverse audience,” said Winson Chen, Chief Operating Officer of ZEASN. “This partnership perfectly reinforces our strategy to provide the best viewing experience across the global, and offering a diverse range of entertaining content that viewers can enjoy whenever and wherever on any device they choose.”



About ZEASN

ZEASN Information Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2011. The company focuses on the intelligent home industry. Through self-developed cloud services and tool products, ZEASN has established the Whale Ecosystem with global developers, content providers, service providers, and top tier manufacturers.



Whale Eco works closely with many of the world's most recognizable brands, including Philips, TCL, Haier, AOC, Sharp, BenQ, Konka, Changhong, NovaTek, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Huawei, DSP Group, etc. Whale OS is the core product of its Whale Ecosystem. ZEASN takes "Bring the World Home" as its mission, and aims to become the most innovative company in the intelligent home industry. To find out more, please visit: https://www.zeasn.com



About Iron Dragon TV

Iron Dragon TV has been one of the leaders in promoting and providing martial arts content as well as being the first 4k Martial arts Channel. Today, Iron Dragon TV continues that mission by providing content and streaming to a Worldwide audience. Whether at home or on the move, IDTV can be found on Roku, Apple, Google, Amazon and most of the SMART TV’s. For more information go to www.irondragontvflix.com If you would like more information, please contact Janell Smith at (512) 507-9264 or email at janellvelasmith@gmail.com



Press Contact:

Lisa Mejia (512) 731-4080

Janell Smith

512-507-9264



www.idtvflix.com



