Why TurningLeafVITA.com Includes 100% Daily Recommended Zinc in Their Multivitamin

Zinc plays an essential role in immune health and is required for proper sense of taste and smell. From pregnancy benefits to supporting immune health, TurningLeafVITA.com understands the importance of including 100% Zinc in their daily multivitamin.

As the U.S. National Institute of Health confirms, “Zinc is involved in numerous aspects of cellular metabolism. It is required for the catalytic activity of approximately 100 enzymes and it plays a role in immune function, protein synthesis, wound healing, DNA synthesis, and cell division. Zinc also supports normal growth and development during pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence and is required for proper sense of taste and smell. A daily intake of zinc is required to maintain a steady state because the body has no specialized zinc storage system.” (Ref: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/%20Zinc-HealthProfessional/)



In fact, the multivitamin available for one-time purchase or via convenient monthly subscription at TurningLeafVITA.com includes 100% of the daily recommended amount of Zinc. As Dr. Everson noted, “With Zinc linked to so many health and immune benefits, nothing less than 100% would be acceptable for our unique multivitamin blend. In fact, we encourage you to stack our vitamins side-by-side with the competition and it will become immediately apparent the quality differentiator that TurningLeafVITA has brought to market.”



Focused on the U.S. market initially, TurningLeafVITA.com is helping people turn a new leaf in their daily vitamin and nutritional goals. The recently launched website is already adding new customers by focusing on innovative vitamin blends that aim to maximize potency while offering an affordable monthly price or the convenience of one-time purchases. With a delivery model designed around consumer safety, go ahead and turn your new leaf today at www.TurningLeafVITA.com.



