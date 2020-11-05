Press Releases OpusXenta Press Release

OpusXenta Named as UK Crematoria Portal Provider in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Swindon, United Kingdom, November 05, 2020 --(



In response to COVID-19, The Deceased Management Advisory Group (DMAG) recommended a central portal for meeting increased demands for cremation services. OpusXenta’s highly scalable byondcloud platform was recognized as a solution to address this heightened need. The centralized byondcloud portal streamlines how funeral directors can make bookings and gives them the ability to make arrangements anytime, anywhere.



“We designed byondcloud to give death care providers a secure, cloud-based platform for running their businesses more efficiently,” said OpusXenta CEO Tony Lorge. “Funeral directors can now increase the level of service they provide by making crematoria and cemetery bookings directly - online.”



Through adoption of the byondcloud portal, funeral directors gain the ability to schedule bookings with the crematoria that have adopted the portal and provides crucial insights to DMAG and the government to better address capacity challenges. Crematoria are encouraged to sign up online to join the National COVID-19 Initiative.



In addition to online bookings, byondcloud includes the functionality that allows funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematoria to build out their digital presence. byondcloud provides the opportunity for death care providers & suppliers to expand their markets, find new customers and promote their products and services to drive incremental revenue.



To learn more about byondcloud, visit OpusXenta’s website www.opusxenta.com



About OpusXenta



Monique Hodgkinson

650-530-6353



https://www.opusxenta.com

UK Contact: Scott Storey

+44 7921 711318

scotts@opusxenta.com



