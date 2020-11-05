Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CloudLIMS Press Release

Receive press releases from CloudLIMS: By Email RSS Feeds: CloudLIMS Announces Collaboration with Cerdio to Enable Secure & Digital Sharing of COVID-19 Test Results

CloudLIMS’ COVID-19 LIMS has integrated with Cerdio's mobile app to provide patients secure & digital access to COVID-19 test results by scanning their unique QR code.

Wilmington, DE, November 05, 2020



The integrated solution enables COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories to automate their workflows, minimize turnaround time, and provide a seamless experience to patients. COVID-19 testing laboratories can seamlessly manage COVID-19 tests and patient data, automatically transfer analytical data to CloudLIMS, and electronically deliver test results to patients. Subsequently, the patient can access the test results, 24/7, using either Cerdio's mobile app or a printed pdf. Patients can securely share the results with clinicians, employers, schools or universities by presenting the QR code received along with the test results, without disclosing sensitive health information.



The objective of the integration is to leverage Cerdio's mobile app for a secure and mobile result delivery solution and CloudLIMS' laboratory management capabilities to automate the entire spectrum of COVID-19 diagnostic workflows, which follow regulatory guidelines, such as HIPAA, CLIA, ISO 15189:2012. The mobile app enables patients to access as many test results as they sign up for, and securely share their latest and valid COVID-19 test results with their employers or schools, at airports or with any other people they have been in contact with.



Key highlights of how the integrated solution automates COVID-19 diagnostic testing laboratory results delivery are:



A patient signs up with a COVID-19 pop-up or drive-through diagnostics and registers for a COVID-19 test by filling-out personal details and a screening questionnaire.



The testing center receives the inputted information along with other key details, such as testing location, appointment ID, test kit ID when they register. The data is automatically recorded in CloudLIMS, a COVID-19 LIMS, through interoperability between CloudLIMS and Cerdio’s app.



COVID-19 specimens are collected from the patient either by qualified laboratory personnel or a physician or by the patient with instructions from a healthcare professional and the sample is deposited with the testing facility.



The laboratory staff accessions the collected specimen in CloudLIMS, which is then associated with the patient record. The staff then prints the specimen label and affixes it to the specimen container for seamless tracking throughout the specimen life-cycle.



Laboratory staff conducts a COVID-19 test. The integration of analytical instruments used for testing with CloudLIMS facilitates automatic importing of results in CloudLIMS.



The laboratory manager validates the test results and approves it via CloudLIMS for release. The test results (positive or negative) are securely accessed using Cerdio's app.



The patient receives a notification from Cerdio based on the contact information provided. The test results delivered to the patient include a unique secure QR code that can be scanned by businesses, academic organizations, or governments across the globe to authenticate COVID-19 results and to ensure that they are recent.



"We developed the integrated solution to enable COVID-19 testing laboratories to cut off several days of turnaround through workflow automation, right from patient registration to report delivery. The solution is aimed at accelerating the delivery of test results directly to patients. This not only ensures initiation of timely clinical care of patients but also enables organizations to verify COVID-19 test results while safeguarding patient privacy,” said Arun Apte, Chief Executive Officer, CloudLIMS. "We hope to expand our reach to a greater number of laboratories to help them scale-up COVID-19 testing, enhance efficiency, reduce patient wait times, and help the world battle the COVID-19 pandemic," he continued.



“As Cerdio has expanded its network of trusted laboratories globally, effective partnerships have become a cornerstone of our success. Since day one, we have focused on a lab-first approach, allowing laboratories to increase sales, decrease administrative overhead, and make results forgery-proof and verifiable, all with minimal disruption to their existing workflows,” says Robson Beaudry, Cofounder and Head of Business Development, Cerdio. “CloudLIMS’ existing software and partnerships in the fight against Covid-19 make for a natural, mutually beneficial synergy as we continue to help more labs adjust to the realities of the Covid-19 era.”



About CloudLIMS



CloudLIMS.com is an ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. Their SaaS, in the cloud Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), CloudLIMS, offers strong data security, complimentary technical support, instrument integration, hosting and data backups to help biorepositories, analytical, diagnostic testing and research laboratories, manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GLP, 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, ISO 20387:2018, CLIA, ISO 15189:2012, and ISBER Best Practices at zero upfront cost. For more information, please visit: www.cloudlims.com.



About Cerdio



Cerdio is creating a global network of trusted laboratories, powered by digital technology. They bring trust to lab results around the world, through their authentication technology and lab assistance solutions. Cerdio-authenticated results can be verified anywhere in the world, all without the transfer of sensitive medical data. Cerdio partners exclusively with vetted laboratories and organizations, so every Cerdio result is trustworthy, no matter where in the world. For more information, please visit: www.cerdio.com



Contact:

Ankita Acharya

CloudLIMS.com

302-789-0447

support@cloudlims.com



Contact:

Robson Beaudry

Cerdio.com

647-512-7636

Ankita Acharya

+1-302-789-0447



http://www.cloudlims.com/



