Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Xitron Press Release

Receive press releases from Xitron: By Email RSS Feeds: Xitron Preps Navigator 13 for Release

Harlequin RIP innovation continues with new changes in key functionality.

Ann Arbor, MI, November 06, 2020 --(



“This release is timely for thousands of Harlequin users as they continue to move away from unsupported operating systems such as Windows 7,” said Karen Crews, president of Xitron. “Most see it as a perfect opportunity to upgrade their RIPs to the latest version while they’re changing out hardware and moving to the 64-bit Windows 10 platform. This is especially important for SCREEN CTP customers who may have been running outdated versions of the SCREEN HQ-RIP for many years.”



End users of Harlequin RIPs from ECRM, RTI-RIPs, Compose, Presstek-Mark Andy, SCREEN, and most other brands can now upgrade directly to the Xitron Navigator RIP from Xitron without having to repurchase options such as trapping or CIP3. “Upgrading directly to Navigator 13 while still being able to use an existing output device maximizes these users’ investments in both software and hardware,” Crews continued. “Having all options previously purchased from other vendors included at no charge is a sizable savings opportunity and reaffirms our commitment to putting customers first.”



According to Crews, special upgrade pricing will be in effect through December 31st as part of the Xitron Stimulus plan to help printers, which was announced in March. Customers who recently (after August 1st, 2020) purchased new Xitron TIFF or CTP RIPs and workflows will receive the upgrade to version 13 at no charge. For more information, users should contact their Xitron dealer or write to Xitron directly at xitronsales@xitron.com.



About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from several industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC.



Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.



Note to Editors:

If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.



To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com. Ann Arbor, MI, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC and the developer of the Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow software for commercial, flexo, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, will begin shipping the newest Navigator release on November 23rd. Version 13 brings several improvements to the RIP, including enhanced control over color separation rendering, a marked increase in throughput speed, and control for PDF Processing Steps where technical separations are involved.“This release is timely for thousands of Harlequin users as they continue to move away from unsupported operating systems such as Windows 7,” said Karen Crews, president of Xitron. “Most see it as a perfect opportunity to upgrade their RIPs to the latest version while they’re changing out hardware and moving to the 64-bit Windows 10 platform. This is especially important for SCREEN CTP customers who may have been running outdated versions of the SCREEN HQ-RIP for many years.”End users of Harlequin RIPs from ECRM, RTI-RIPs, Compose, Presstek-Mark Andy, SCREEN, and most other brands can now upgrade directly to the Xitron Navigator RIP from Xitron without having to repurchase options such as trapping or CIP3. “Upgrading directly to Navigator 13 while still being able to use an existing output device maximizes these users’ investments in both software and hardware,” Crews continued. “Having all options previously purchased from other vendors included at no charge is a sizable savings opportunity and reaffirms our commitment to putting customers first.”According to Crews, special upgrade pricing will be in effect through December 31st as part of the Xitron Stimulus plan to help printers, which was announced in March. Customers who recently (after August 1st, 2020) purchased new Xitron TIFF or CTP RIPs and workflows will receive the upgrade to version 13 at no charge. For more information, users should contact their Xitron dealer or write to Xitron directly at xitronsales@xitron.com.About XitronXitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from several industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC.Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.Note to Editors:If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com. Contact Information Xitron

Bret Farrah

734-913-8080



www.xitron.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xitron Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend