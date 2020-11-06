Best-in-Class Team Mileage Solution Released by Driversnote

Press Releases Driversnote Press Release

Leading mileage tracker app, Driversnote, launches new “Driversnote Teams” functionality, releasing their team mileage logging solution world-wide. Mileage reimbursement for companies is streamlined significantly when using Driversnote Teams.

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 06, 2020 --(



Driversnote CEO and Co-Founder, Martin Poulsen, said, “A common request from our users in recent months - both drivers and business owners - has been an environment where mileage reports can be created, sent, reviewed, and approved without any complicated steps. Driversnote Teams is the result of significant development work, and the early response to its launch has been exceptional.”



Designed to simplify the process of business mileage reimbursement, Driversnote Teams has been released to excitement from current and new customers alike. Team administrators will assign roles as required, allowing drivers to easily submit mileage reports to their approvers - whether that’s their line manager, the finance team, or directly to the accountant.



The process for drivers is even easier when they use the Driversnote iBeacon, allowing them to automatically track all of their driving and never forget to log a trip again. Trips are quickly reviewed and classified as business or personal in the Trip Inbox, after which the completed mileage report can be shared with approvers at the click of a button without needing to leave the app.



Approvers also benefit from the new Teams interface - they can now approve or reject mileage reimbursement claims in seconds, and with all reports being sent in the same format, reviewing mileage reports can be managed much faster than before.



Driversnote Teams has successfully built on Driversnote’s best-in-class mileage tracking app to make the mileage reimbursement process simpler and faster for all involved - saving time and money for businesses and employees alike.



Mihali Kouros

+45 71 99 37 54



https://www.driversnote.com



