Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: MTS' Tom Tikka & the Missing Hubcaps Release Christmas Ode to Lennon and Lost Love

MTS' Finnish singer-songwriter Tom Tikka releases “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War.)” The Beatlesque harmonies and horns help tell the true story.

Helsinki, Finland, November 06, 2020 --(



On November 6th, the international iTunes chart-topper will release his first Christmas song, “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War).” The true-to-life story of one memorable Christmas Eve inspired the song. The verse mentions listening to John Lennon, while the track features Beatle-esque horns in the climax of the record, making it a perfect ode to the late rock star. In fact, the single artwork is an homage to Lennon’s classic, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”



Tikka recalls, “This was a time of great stress for me, as I was going through a divorce. It was my first Christmas alone without the kids, and I have never felt as sad and out of sorts as I did then. I had a little miniature Christmas tree on a chest of drawers I’d had since childhood and a bottle of Jim Beam to lift my spirits.”



He continues, “To make the time go by faster, I picked up the guitar to play some Christmas tunes. I went through quite a few old standards before a grain of an idea for “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War)” started playing in my head.”



‘The lyrics came to me as I went for a late-night walk and watched the snowflakes falling. As soon as I got back home from my Christmas Eve stroll, I quickly wrote all the words down. The last bit where I walk past the church and hear the children singing is true, as well. As I watched the kids smile and sing and noticed happy couples lining up for the midnight mass, a glimmer of hope befell me. I felt reassured that I’d be happy again one day. Hence the line,'I wish Christmas could be on the whole year round'. It was an uplifting end for an otherwise rather grim song.”



Watch the video for “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War)” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5IZ7bz5i7c&feature=youtu.be.



About Tom Tikka:

Tikka was a member of Sony/BMG-signed Finnish band, Carmen Gray. After Carmen Gray disbanded in 2013, Tikka formed his current group The Impersonators with poet Antti Autio. In 2017, The Impersonators signed with FBP Music Group, a German label based out of Frankfurt. Together with their producer Janne Saksa, The Impersonators have released tunes to rave reviews and a considerable amount of radio attention.



In 2020, Tikka began working with MTS Records and released a solo EP titled “Working Class Voodoo” under the name Tom Tikka And The Missing Hubcaps. On this self-produced venture, Tikka plays and sings everything himself. It featured the UK iTunes chart hit title single. On July 31, 2020, Tikka & The Hubcaps released the “Insane” EP on MTS Records.



For more information:

https://www.tomtikka.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ImpersonatorsBand (@ImpersonatorsBand)

https://twitter.com/1mpersonators (@1mpersonators)

https://www.instagram.com/1mpersonators_band/ (@1mpersonators_band) Helsinki, Finland, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- When one thinks of Scandinavia, images of snow-capped mountains and cold temperatures immediately come to mind…the perfect setting for a Christmas song, right? For Finnish singer-songwriter Tom Tikka, the inspiration eluded him for many years: “I never really thought that I’d release a Christmas tune, mostly because it always felt like such a ‘show-biz thing’ to do. Artists like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra had Christmas albums; The Rolling Stones didn’t.”On November 6th, the international iTunes chart-topper will release his first Christmas song, “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War).” The true-to-life story of one memorable Christmas Eve inspired the song. The verse mentions listening to John Lennon, while the track features Beatle-esque horns in the climax of the record, making it a perfect ode to the late rock star. In fact, the single artwork is an homage to Lennon’s classic, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”Tikka recalls, “This was a time of great stress for me, as I was going through a divorce. It was my first Christmas alone without the kids, and I have never felt as sad and out of sorts as I did then. I had a little miniature Christmas tree on a chest of drawers I’d had since childhood and a bottle of Jim Beam to lift my spirits.”He continues, “To make the time go by faster, I picked up the guitar to play some Christmas tunes. I went through quite a few old standards before a grain of an idea for “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War)” started playing in my head.”‘The lyrics came to me as I went for a late-night walk and watched the snowflakes falling. As soon as I got back home from my Christmas Eve stroll, I quickly wrote all the words down. The last bit where I walk past the church and hear the children singing is true, as well. As I watched the kids smile and sing and noticed happy couples lining up for the midnight mass, a glimmer of hope befell me. I felt reassured that I’d be happy again one day. Hence the line,'I wish Christmas could be on the whole year round'. It was an uplifting end for an otherwise rather grim song.”Watch the video for “Just Like Xmas (Love Is War)” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5IZ7bz5i7c&feature=youtu.be.About Tom Tikka:Tikka was a member of Sony/BMG-signed Finnish band, Carmen Gray. After Carmen Gray disbanded in 2013, Tikka formed his current group The Impersonators with poet Antti Autio. In 2017, The Impersonators signed with FBP Music Group, a German label based out of Frankfurt. Together with their producer Janne Saksa, The Impersonators have released tunes to rave reviews and a considerable amount of radio attention.In 2020, Tikka began working with MTS Records and released a solo EP titled “Working Class Voodoo” under the name Tom Tikka And The Missing Hubcaps. On this self-produced venture, Tikka plays and sings everything himself. It featured the UK iTunes chart hit title single. On July 31, 2020, Tikka & The Hubcaps released the “Insane” EP on MTS Records.For more information:https://www.tomtikka.com/https://www.facebook.com/ImpersonatorsBand (@ImpersonatorsBand)https://twitter.com/1mpersonators (@1mpersonators)https://www.instagram.com/1mpersonators_band/ (@1mpersonators_band) Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend