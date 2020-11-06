"Hunting of Men" by Lance J. LoRusso Nominated for Eric Hoffer Award as Best Mystery/Crime Fiction of 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lance LoRusso Books Press Release

"Hunting of Men" is the First Book in the Blue Mystery Series Featuring Johnny Till

Atlanta, GA, November 06, 2020



“I am very excited and proud that 'Hunting of Men' was nominated for the Eric Hoffer Award as the best mystery/crime book of 2020,” said author Lance J. LoRusso. “This book, the first in the Blue Mystery book series was a labor of love. I strived to create for the reader what really goes on in the investigation of a cold case and the concerns, hopes, and fears law enforcement officers face daily in the real world.



“The response from readers and critics to Hunting of Men has been overwhelming,” continued LoRusso. “I have heard from many who cannot wait for the next crime mystery for Johnny Till to solve and rest assured it is on its way.”



In "Hunting of Men," LoRusso draws upon his diverse law enforcement background that saw him work the street, serve as a trainer, hostage negotiator, and an investigator. The book launches the career of central character, Johnny Till who will be the key character in all the Blue Mystery books. The book’s title, "Hunting of Men," is drawn from Ernest Hemingway’s quote, “There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never care for anything else thereafter.” The mystery in "Hunting of Men" focuses upon a cold case murder.



Johnny Till is a force to be reckoned with as a new homicide detective for the Lawler County Police Department. As tradition demands, on his first day on the job, Till pulls a cold case file to investigate. The file in question is one that has haunted the department and community for years: the cold-blooded murder of Officer Michael Dunlap, gunned down in the black of night some twenty years earlier.



Now, in order to solve the murder and heal the victims left behind, Till must reopen old wounds and retrace the final days of Dunlap’s life. The journey will lead him down a rabbit hole to a darker, more sinister conspiracy, one that threatens to steal the lives of children around the world. In order to close this cold case, Till must not only come into his new role as a homicide detective, but face his own fears to truly become a hunter of men.



About the author



Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 100 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues.



Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting. Parallax, written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years.



