Texas-Based GRAY CPA Consulting Joins California’s LSL CPAs and Advisors

Brea, CA, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lance, Soll, & Lunghard LLP (LSL CPAs and Advisors) in California announces that Texas firm Gray CPA Consulting, PC has joined LSL to broaden support for both firms' governmental, private company and accounting firm clients.The union of the two companies will bring Gray's enhanced, custom financial report writing services, automated report methodologies, and support for CaseWare into the LSL toolbox. LSL CPAs currently prepares Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports (CAFR) and Single Audits under OMB Circular A-133's new uniform guidance, and provides training and consulting services to their clientele's accounting and finance teams. With the addition of Gray's team, clients will gain full service consulting, staffing, and financial report automation.Rich Kikuchi, Managing Partner of LSL says of Gail Gray, founder of Gray CPA Consulting, "Gail is an absolute powerhouse and industry leader for the CaseWare GASB Template. She is also the private sector subject matter expert for CaseWare solutions for Accounting and Corporate clients, and is the lead consultant and trainer for CaseWare Partnership Projects. We are thrilled with the addition of Gail and her five talented team members who will deliver a whole new level of services to our clients."Gray says, "We've known and respected LSL for many, many years and share a long history together - we actually trained LSL partners on CaseWare 15 years ago! When our firms chatted at the CSMFO conference earlier this year, we talked about the idea of joining forces and realized the power of coming together to do even more for our collective client base."About the company: For over 85 years, LSL CPAs has met the tax, accounting, and consulting needs of municipalities, privately-held businesses, high-net-worth individuals and non-profits throughout California and neighboring states. The firm is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. Their offices are in Brea, Santa Ana, and Sacramento, California. With personal attention and forward-thinking, LSL CPAs emphasizes using their accounting functions to support clients from outsourced accounting to tax preparation and planning, and high-level, proactive business decision-making. To learn more: www.lslcpas.com.

