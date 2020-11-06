Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Holiday Firm Press Release

Receive press releases from The Holiday Firm: By Email RSS Feeds: Manisha Holiday Launches New Book “Victorious: A Journey to 40”

Manisha Holiday takes you on a journey through her life with golden nuggets that took her from victimhood to living a victorious life.

Atlanta, GA, November 06, 2020 --(



The 156-paged book “Victorious: A Journey to 40” takes readers on a journey through Manisha Holiday’s experience dealing with the joy and pain of having her first child to becoming the mother of 3 beautiful grown-up children and a successful businesswoman filled with God’s favor today. What she found from her experience was a passion to encourage others, to speak words of life, and inspire women who are in a similar situation as hers through her new book to accept the challenge and with prayer and determination, every circumstance in life can be overcome. Here are some of what her readers say about the book:



"Manisha’s gripping memoir, shines a light on her past fears and pain, and demonstrates through her faith, self-healing, and support from others, how she has released all resentments and is now actualizing her dreams." -Cecelia Bozeman



"I think this book is a must-read for women young and old. I'm not sure why Ms. Holiday wrote this book, but I want to thank her for helping me heal." -Janet Petty



"I love that Manisha did not allow her trials and tribulations to stop her. She continued pushing, exploring different things until she found her purpose." -Tikoilya Mccoy



You can connect with Manisha on her e-mail at mholiday@theholidayfirm.com. Learn more about the book and purchase a copy, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Victorious-Journey-40-Manisha-Holiday/dp/1735480134.



About Manisha Holiday: Manisha Holiday is the founder of the public relations and event planning company, The Holiday Firm. She is the author of Victorious: A Journey to Forty (October 2020) and is a personal development coach who has worked with entertainers, entrepreneurs, and businesswomen in Atlanta, Georgia. Manisha Holiday became an equity partner with The Green Toad Hemp Farm in Metter, Georgia in July 2020. The initiative seeks to create numerous jobs in the city of Atlanta, GA, and will educate the community on the benefits of hemp and CBD. Manisha Holiday is the founder of a public relations and event planning company, The Holiday Firm. She is a co-author of The Protector, The Provider, My Husband, My King...I’ll Wait! As a personal development coach, Manisha has worked with many entertainers, entrepreneurs, and women in business in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2018 Manisha worked with Syleena Johnson, Sister Circle, TV One, and Lisa Nicole Cloud, “Married to Medicine” Bravo TV while public relations director at ADlanta Magazine. Manisha enjoys spending quiet weekends with her new husband and family in Atlanta, GA.



Find out more on the website https://manishaholiday.square.site. Atlanta, GA, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Manisha Holiday is proud to announce the release of her new book “Victorious: A Journey to 40.” The book which celebrates her 40th birthday is based on the true story of Manisha’s life growing up on the south side of Chicago. From a hard and difficult beginning being raised by a single mother, and having her first child at just 15 to the woman she is today at 40, Manisha wants to show that even though she has had it tough dealing with all the challenges providing for her child at a young age, juggling school, and growing up too soon, she overcame and has become a better woman for it. In this book, she details her story of a girl who started life dealt the short end of the stick becoming the successful, happy woman she is today. She wants to show others how she turned a hopeless situation as a victim of abuse and trauma into a life of victory and that they can do the same too.The 156-paged book “Victorious: A Journey to 40” takes readers on a journey through Manisha Holiday’s experience dealing with the joy and pain of having her first child to becoming the mother of 3 beautiful grown-up children and a successful businesswoman filled with God’s favor today. What she found from her experience was a passion to encourage others, to speak words of life, and inspire women who are in a similar situation as hers through her new book to accept the challenge and with prayer and determination, every circumstance in life can be overcome. Here are some of what her readers say about the book:"Manisha’s gripping memoir, shines a light on her past fears and pain, and demonstrates through her faith, self-healing, and support from others, how she has released all resentments and is now actualizing her dreams." -Cecelia Bozeman"I think this book is a must-read for women young and old. I'm not sure why Ms. Holiday wrote this book, but I want to thank her for helping me heal." -Janet Petty"I love that Manisha did not allow her trials and tribulations to stop her. She continued pushing, exploring different things until she found her purpose." -Tikoilya MccoyYou can connect with Manisha on her e-mail at mholiday@theholidayfirm.com. Learn more about the book and purchase a copy, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Victorious-Journey-40-Manisha-Holiday/dp/1735480134.About Manisha Holiday: Manisha Holiday is the founder of the public relations and event planning company, The Holiday Firm. She is the author of Victorious: A Journey to Forty (October 2020) and is a personal development coach who has worked with entertainers, entrepreneurs, and businesswomen in Atlanta, Georgia. Manisha Holiday became an equity partner with The Green Toad Hemp Farm in Metter, Georgia in July 2020. The initiative seeks to create numerous jobs in the city of Atlanta, GA, and will educate the community on the benefits of hemp and CBD. Manisha Holiday is the founder of a public relations and event planning company, The Holiday Firm. She is a co-author of The Protector, The Provider, My Husband, My King...I’ll Wait! As a personal development coach, Manisha has worked with many entertainers, entrepreneurs, and women in business in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2018 Manisha worked with Syleena Johnson, Sister Circle, TV One, and Lisa Nicole Cloud, “Married to Medicine” Bravo TV while public relations director at ADlanta Magazine. Manisha enjoys spending quiet weekends with her new husband and family in Atlanta, GA.Find out more on the website https://manishaholiday.square.site. Contact Information The Holiday Firm, LLC.

Manisha Holiday

404-829-5640



www.manishaholiday.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Holiday Firm Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend