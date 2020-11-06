ClearNow, Inc. Introduces Latest Tool for Esigning Leases or Other Documents

Press Releases ClearNow Inc. Press Release

Durham, NC, November 06, 2020 --(



“Over our many years of working with landlords, we have received feedback on what would make their lives easier,” explains Justin Yung, a Vice President with ClearNow. “Beyond online rent payments, easy lease signing was another common request. Because leases are specific to each landlord, we needed to make signing easy while preserving the uniqueness of each lease. In addition, we wanted to apply what we have learned with ClearNow’s online rent payments where the best tools are (a) mobile friendly, (b) easy to use, and (c) a time saver. Last but not least, the very best tools are affordable.”



Esignatures are the solution for easy signing as anyone can sign while on the move ... on a phone, tablet, or laptop. Esignatures eliminate printers, paper, and delays. The problem with most esignature tools is that they are not affordable as many of them require a monthly subscription. So if you only need one or two signatures a month, paying $10/month or more is overkill.



There is no monthly subscription with eSignToday. Instead, you pay $0.50 for each signature you need. That’s it.



eSignToday is available to anyone who needs a document signed, and it’s easy to use:



1. Set up a free account at eSignToday.com

2. Upload your document

3. Email the document to each person who needs to sign it

4. View a fully signed document where all signatures appear on the last page.



Ryowon Kim

919-680-4500



https://www.ClearNow.com



