ISMG Announces Launch of CyberEdBoard Global Community and New Engagement App

CyberEdBoard is the premier member’s only community of executives and thought leaders in the fields of security and IT. Membership in Information Security Media Goup's CyberEdBoard provides executives with a powerful peer-driven collaborative ecosystem and library of resources to address complex challenges shared by CISOs and senior security leaders worldwide. Executive Members utilize the CyberEdBoard engagement platform to further enhance their professional brands, create and exchange member exclusive resources, obtain accredited education and content, contribute in the executive mentor marketplace and seamlessly connect with senior security peers and experts around the world. Princeton, NJ, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ISMG is pleased to announce the official launch of the CyberEdBoard Global Community along with the release of a new private engagement app. CyberEdBoard began forming in June 2020 beginning with 9 Founding Chairs Advisors and has experienced rapid growth in membership and engagement now reaching hundreds of executives from ten different countries. With ongoing input from the CISO community, ISMG has crafted a unique platform with powerful search functionality and features to help connect security leaders worldwide. The engagement app provides a private environment for security practitioners to promote peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing, executive-level education, and professional growth.CyberEdBoard is a global ecosystem for CISOs and senior most security executives to enhance professional brands, exchange critical insights and connect with peers and resources worldwide. The community welcomes security executives who are passionate about:· Enhancing their professional brands and influence;· Creating and exchanging tools and best-practice resources;· Accessing accredited on-demand education materials;· Mentoring next generation leaders;· Staying up to date with breaking news and content;· Connecting with a private network of CISOs around the world.“ISMG is committed to advancing the cybersecurity industry by creating collaborative opportunities that connect CISOs and industry practitioners globally,” states Information Security Media Group CEO Sanjay Kalra. “By joining the world's largest network focused solely on cybersecurity, CyberEdBoard will provide a safe environment for leaders to exchange intelligence, education, and influence.”Beyond having effective technologies and processes in place, there is a need for information sharing that can only be achieved by engaging with other security professionals. Thanks to the dedicated efforts from the founding chair advisors, new members and Information Security Media Group team, CyberEdBoard ensures a unique benefit to cybersecurity leaders by providing a trusted ecosystem to address common challenges in collaboration with security peers throughout the world while facilitating intelligence gathering and dissemination on a wide range of essential topics.The CyberEdBoard community is accepting applications from qualified CISOs and senior-most security stakeholders. To submit your application for membership consideration visit cyberedboard.io today.About ISMGInformation Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 28 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.About CyberEdBoardCyberEdBoard is the premier member’s only community of executives and thought leaders in the fields of security and IT. Membership in Information Security Media Goup's CyberEdBoard provides executives with a powerful peer-driven collaborative ecosystem and library of resources to address complex challenges shared by CISOs and senior security leaders worldwide. Executive Members utilize the CyberEdBoard engagement platform to further enhance their professional brands, create and exchange member exclusive resources, obtain accredited education and content, contribute in the executive mentor marketplace and seamlessly connect with senior security peers and experts around the world. Contact Information Information Security Media Group (ISMG)

Crystal Komoroski

609-356-1499



https://ismg.io/



