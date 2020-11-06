Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Triangle Road Entertainment Press Release

Receive press releases from Triangle Road Entertainment: By Email RSS Feeds: Black Pumpkin Halloween Horror Acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment

After its first shooting cut presentation to cast & crew at the KaPow Intergalactic Film Festival, Uncork’d Entertainment announced that they’ve acquired Black Pumpkin, the latest Twisted Tall Tale by Ryan McGonagle and Produced by Triangle Road Entertainment.

Los Angeles, CA, November 06, 2020 --(



Black Pumpkin takes place in Fall Creek Valley, where two boys accidentally uncover a grizzly urban legend that their small town attempted to keep buried in the past. What begins as an innocent curiosity, spirals into a terrifying Halloween night of voodoo dolls, aggressive religious high school protests, a raving mad conspiracy theorist, and Bloody Bobby the Hellspawn. A haunting soundtrack by Beat Royalty Group, lives as its own character, highlighting each jumpscare perfectly.



Dogen Eyeler (PAW Patrol), Gemma Brooke Allen (SEAL Team), Grayson Thorne Patrick (Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later), Kamilla Alnes (American Horror Story), Ellie Patrikios (In The Blink of An Eye), Alix Lane (One Minute Worlds), Jacques Derosena (The Wire), Connor Weil (Scream: The TV Series), Christopher DeMaci (The Silent e), Malaak Hattab (Meth Head), David Uchansky (Max Neptune and the Menacing Squid), Curt Clendenin (Legend of Fall Creek), Ryan Poole (Power Rangers), Jo Osmond (Doctor Who), Jordyn Lucas (Room 104), Brittany Belt (The Rookie), Tasha Dixon (CollegeHumor Originals), and Joseph Barone (American Horror Story) star in the film. Black Pumpkin will be released on iTunes, Vudu, Xbox, Googleplay, Amazon, DirecTV, Dish Network, Fandango Now, and iNDEMAND, December 2020.



"After our Feb 2020 reshoots, we buckled down during quarantine to accommodate the new edits. We can't wait to see this Halloween classic introduced to the world by Uncork'd!" says Associate Producer Jacques Derosena, who also plays "Mr. Carpenter," a school teacher warning his students about Bloody Bobby and the dangers lurking in the area known as Diablo's Den.



Black Pumpkin was filmed in various spots throughout LA County, before the pandemic struck, including one of Triangle Road Entertainment's premier locations. Executive Producer Shaeda Moghaddam's personal experience of witnessing a battle scene inspired her to share "This bloody movie appeals to all generations of Horrorlovers. Magic happens when you work with a team of big imaginations, and now together with Keith Leopard from Uncork'd Entertainment, the possibilities have multiplied!"



About Uncork’d Entertainment

Uncork’d Entertainment was founded in July, 2012 by Keith Leopard, a Home Entertainment industry veteran. The Company focuses on distribution in six areas: Digital Media, Physical Home Entertainment, Aggregation, Theatrical and Television, Foreign Sales, and has secured relationships across all platforms to ensure your film reaches the widest audience possible. Uncork’d’s most recent releases include The Lullaby, The Jurassic Games, Gehenna: Where Death Lives, and the upcoming release of The Basement, Five Fingers for Marseilles and Blue My Mind.



About Triangle Road Entertainment



Triangle Road Entertainment is a Film, Television & New Media Production Company, with a slant towards independent commercial products. They are currently collaborating with several production companies as Associate Producers and Executive Producers. They've also been Producing several of their own Feature Films, several Short Films, Music Videos & New Media Content. Their projects have been nominated, won awards and played successfully on the film festival circuit.



Triangle Road Entertainment

Shaeda Moghaddam

Jacques Derosena

(323) 642-8795



triangleroadent.com/



