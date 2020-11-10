10 Women of Color Gather in a Single House to Champion Healing and Hope

Houston, TX, November 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- On Friday, November 27, The Fearless Storytellers, a unique collective of women of color courageously sharing stories of mastery over tears, tragedy, and trauma, will release the highly anticipated documentary film, "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph," on Amazon Prime Video.
The documentary is a gripping film chronicling the exultant healing of ten women through their journey from trauma to triumph. Revealing the physical, emotional, and psychological wounding these women have experienced, this soul-stirring film sheds light on the shame and embarrassment that kept them silent and hidden from their own healing. When the Soul Cries is a bold reminder that one is not defined by past experiences.
Amazon Prime video subscribers may stream "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph" separately or visit www.fearlessstorytellers.com to join a watch party in a city across the country. In a time when fear is a natural response to the current climate of the culture, choose to be fearless.
