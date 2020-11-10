PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
The Fearless Storytellers

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Fearless Storytellers: By Email RSS Feeds:

10 Women of Color Gather in a Single House to Champion Healing and Hope


On Friday, November 27, The Fearless Storytellers will release the highly anticipated documentary film, "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph," on Amazon Prime Video.

Houston, TX, November 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 27, The Fearless Storytellers, a unique collective of women of color courageously sharing stories of mastery over tears, tragedy, and trauma, will release the highly anticipated documentary film, "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph," on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary is a gripping film chronicling the exultant healing of ten women through their journey from trauma to triumph. Revealing the physical, emotional, and psychological wounding these women have experienced, this soul-stirring film sheds light on the shame and embarrassment that kept them silent and hidden from their own healing. When the Soul Cries is a bold reminder that one is not defined by past experiences.

Amazon Prime video subscribers may stream "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph" separately or visit www.fearlessstorytellers.com to join a watch party in a city across the country. In a time when fear is a natural response to the current climate of the culture, choose to be fearless.

For more information, contact Adrienne E. Bell at hello@fearlessstorytellers.com
Contact Information
The Fearless Storytellers
Adrienne E. Bell
281-408-6767
Contact
www.thefearlessstorytellers.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Fearless Storytellers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help