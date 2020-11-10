10 Women of Color Gather in a Single House to Champion Healing and Hope

Press Releases The Fearless Storytellers Press Release

On Friday, November 27, The Fearless Storytellers will release the highly anticipated documentary film, "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph," on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary is a gripping film chronicling the exultant healing of ten women through their journey from trauma to triumph. Revealing the physical, emotional, and psychological wounding these women have experienced, this soul-stirring film sheds light on the shame and embarrassment that kept them silent and hidden from their own healing. When the Soul Cries is a bold reminder that one is not defined by past experiences.



Amazon Prime video subscribers may stream "When the Soul Cries: Trauma. Tears. Triumph" separately or visit www.fearlessstorytellers.com to join a watch party in a city across the country. In a time when fear is a natural response to the current climate of the culture, choose to be fearless.



Adrienne E. Bell

281-408-6767



www.thefearlessstorytellers.com



