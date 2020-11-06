PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Rock Savages Podcast

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Rock Savages Podcast:

The Rock Savages Podcast Interview Rock Band "King Buffalo"


The Rock Savages Podcast talk to Singer/Guitar Player Sean McVay from the Rochester New York Rock Band King Buffalo.

Mogadore, OH, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Rock Savages Podcast Presents: Sean McVay from King Buffalo

The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with the Singer/Guitarist Sean McVay from the rock band King Buffalo.

The Rock Savages Podcast had a great chat with Sean about the early days of King Buffalo, how the band came to be, and early tours opening for All Them Witches. We also talk with Sean about the effects that COVID has had on the band, a potential rock n roll revival in the years to come due to bands like King Buffalo writing more music and making records as a positive side effect to the massive lockdowns around the country. King Buffalo is currently recording new music for some kind of release in the months ahead. Stay tuned.

Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast on all major podcast platforms today.

King Buffalo Discography:
-Orion
-Longing To Be The Mountain
-Repeater
-Dead Star

The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com
Contact Information
The Rock Savages Podcast
Beau McGranahan
330-592-1555
Contact
www.rocksavagepod.com

