Loveforce International Signs Rocky Peoples to a Recording and Publishing Deal

Santa Clarita, CA, November 06, 2020 --(



The agreement includes a Songwriter-Artist deal with Loveforce International Records. It includes Co-Publishing on original song compositions with Loveforce ASCAP. It also includes book publishing with Loveforce International Publishing Company.



Rocky Peoples has toured the world making music. He has played with multi platinum artists, Grammy Award winners, R&B Superstars and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees like Ray Charles, James Brown, Stevie Wonder and music icons like Billy Preston.



“Rocky Peoples is a triple threat as a recording artist, producer and songwriter. Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “He is a welcome addition to our growing stable of recording artists,” he continued.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





