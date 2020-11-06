PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Loveforce International Publishing Company

Press Release

Loveforce International Signs Rocky Peoples to a Recording and Publishing Deal


Santa Clarita, CA, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has signed multi-genre recording artist Rocky Peoples to a recording, music and book publishing deal.

The agreement includes a Songwriter-Artist deal with Loveforce International Records. It includes Co-Publishing on original song compositions with Loveforce ASCAP. It also includes book publishing with Loveforce International Publishing Company.

Rocky Peoples has toured the world making music. He has played with multi platinum artists, Grammy Award winners, R&B Superstars and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees like Ray Charles, James Brown, Stevie Wonder and music icons like Billy Preston.

“Rocky Peoples is a triple threat as a recording artist, producer and songwriter. Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “He is a welcome addition to our growing stable of recording artists,” he continued.

For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Contact

