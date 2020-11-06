AIAA ASCEND Drawing a Spaceship with Kids

Press Releases Artwork by Rouch Press Release

Email: tucsonaiaa@gmail.com Tucson, AZ, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Local artist, Michelle Rouch of Tucson, Arizona, an Associate Fellow of member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and Chair for AIAA Tucson Section, has been honored with the acceptance of her art submissions in the AIAA Accelerating Space Commerce, Exploration and New Discovery (ASCEND) virtual summit being held November 16 – 18, 2020. During the summit she will guide a group of 20 middle school aged students in a virtual session across the country to use their imagination of a world in outer scape and then draw a technical side view of the Apollo 15 Command and Service Module on paper. In the AIAA ASCEND Exhibitors Hall, Rouch provide a sneak preview of the forthcoming children’s book. The book is written by Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden and Francis French and will be available in March 2021.Rouch’s first aviation outreach project that included art started in 2002. She designed a 54-foot aviation timeline mural, painted by kids from 6 different elementary schools in Tucson, AZ. The mural is on permanent display at the Tucson International Airport. She juggles between engineering and art, finding time in the Southwest during the dry heat to teach kids about Aerospace adding art to create S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics). Rouch is appointed on the Public Art and Design Committee (PACD) for Pima County District 4, and served as Artist Judge for Arizona Congressional District 2 for four (4) consecutive years.Besides being an artist, Michelle Rouch has more than 30 years of system engineering experience with the Department of Defense, serving as a technical advisor for MDA, Navy, Air Force and the Army. She finds inspiration in a thriving rich Aerospace world on Earth and beyond. She strives to use art to communicate with the general public.AIAA is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, or follow us on Twitter @AIAA. Ms. Rouch has been an AIAA member since 2009.For more information:Steven SmithAIAA Tucson Section SecretaryEmail: tucsonaiaa@gmail.com Contact Information Artwork by Rouch

