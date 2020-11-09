New Non-Toxic Skin Collection - Formulated for Health of the Body in Mind

Press Releases Pop Cosmetics Press Release

New non-toxic skincare range, no toxic synthetics, GMO, petrol based chemicals, PEG & PG, plastics, DEA, MEA TEA, FD&C pigments, parabens, sulphates, phthalates, formaldehyde, phenoxyethanol, however quality and luxury have not been compromised.

“I have created this brand and formulated the Radiant Skin collection specifically targeted at keeping our bodies healthy,” says Kristie Chee, Owner/ Cosmetic Formulator at Pop Cosmetics.™ “After being diagnosed with health concerns myself in 2019, I decided to found my own cosmetics company and formulate the healthy way.”



Features and benefits of Radiant Skin include:



Benefit or feature #1 100% non-toxic formula, with natural but efficient preservative system.



Benefit or feature #2 No toxic synthetics, GMO, petrol based chemicals, PEG & PG, plastics, DEA, MEA TEA, FD&C pigments, parabens, sulphates, phthalates, formaldehyde, phenoxyethanol, however quality and luxury have not been compromised.



Benefit or feature #3 Many beneficial botanicals, extracts, vegetable and plant based ingredients used to assist in improving the appearance of fine lines, dry/combination, collagen-depleted skin. Suitable for sensitive and mature age skin.



Radiant Skin will be available starting November 15, 2020, starting at $27.99. For more information on the Radiant Skin Collection, visit www.popcosmeticsshop.com/skincare.



About Pop Cosmetics™:

Pop Cosmetics has been developed and is made in Hawaii USA, by Kristie Chee our qualified non-toxic/ clean makeup formulator (and makeup artist), to accommodate individuals who are looking for luxurious makeup, that is 100% safe and non-toxic to the body.



The majority of cosmetics sold on the market claim to be safe and non-toxic, however if you take the time to read your labels, you will discover a lot of nasty ingredients, even from the most reputable world wide brands.



Kristie Chee

954-526-1280



https://www.popcosmeticsshop.com



