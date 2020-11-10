BCWipe 7 Open Beta Published by Jetico

Press Releases Jetico Inc. Oy Press Release

Jetico announced today that BCWipe version 7 has now entered open beta. Register and provide feedback to earn rewards.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com. Helsinki, Finland, November 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today that BCWipe version 7 has now entered open beta. The latest version of Jetico's software to securely erase files and folders now allows users to save time while working with an intuitive and streamlined interface.Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman focuses on use cases for data erasure software saying, “The need for wiping data has grown far beyond National Security requirements. Compliance laws, along with the rising urgency to protect sensitive information, have expanded demands for erasure tools to more diverse industries and to less technical people.”Waksman continues, “Responding to a wider market, Jetico’s R&D has designed BCWipe 7 to fit a variety of users. While professionals appreciate saving time, beginners will love the simplicity – clear and easy to use in a sleek new interface.”Main features and benefits in BCWipe version 7:- Review computer status in one glance to improve system performance and privacy- One click to run common wiping tasks- Use all-in-one wiping tasks for thorough clean-up that saves time- Quickly review settings or follow real-time progress in enhanced 'View mode'- Access and review 'Transparent Wiping' and 'CryptoSwap' for ongoing privacyTo learn more about each feature, visit www.jetico.com/news/bcwipe-v7-beta-out-now.The open beta of BCWipe is available for free at www.jetico.com/news/bcwipe-v7-beta-out-now#register. By registering and providing feedback, Beta testers can earn rewards:- Free license for top 10 user suggestions- Coupon code for Jetico’s Store- Opportunity to influence final product- Ongoing updates on Beta status and progressWaksman concludes: “Beta testing is crucial to our success. We are grateful to all participants for their precious time. This feedback will allow Jetico’s engineers to fine-tune BCWipe and deliver an optimal user-friendly solution.”About JeticoJetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com. Contact Information Jetico Inc. Oy

Valeria Corti

+358 92 517 3030



www.jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): 1 202 742 2901



