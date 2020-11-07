Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Digital Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Release 65 of Digital HRMS Announced by The Digital Group

As The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the Release 65 of Digital HRMS, we can look forward to a fresh set of updates introduced to the platform.

Princeton, NJ, November 07, 2020 --(



The Digital HRMS team has been consistently putting an effort towards launching new updates and on the introduction of added functionalities through frequent releases for an enhanced user experience. There are quite a few new updates that Release 65 brings.



What’s New in Release 65

• Implementation of silent login for the travel and expense approval requests received in email link

• Technical interview feedback page to show Interview Panel feedback section for interviewer

• Restriction on user to login simultaneously from web application on two different systems using the same user credentials

• Provision for the Recruiter/Recruiter Admin to add comments prior to sending the candidate’s offer to the Offer Approver

• Addition of new option "One Time" in Recurrence section of the Conference Room Booking Module

• Addition of new field "Current State" in Create Employee Page on Saral



With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.



About Digital HRMS

Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@digitalhrms.com.



About The Digital Group

The Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II. T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology. Princeton, NJ, November 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the Release 65 of Digital HRMS, we can look forward to a fresh set of updates introduced to the platform. Digital HRMS is a HR Software product developed by T/DG and this new release focuses on new functionalities added to the Recruitment and Conference Room Booking, along with a few other modules.The Digital HRMS team has been consistently putting an effort towards launching new updates and on the introduction of added functionalities through frequent releases for an enhanced user experience. There are quite a few new updates that Release 65 brings.What’s New in Release 65• Implementation of silent login for the travel and expense approval requests received in email link• Technical interview feedback page to show Interview Panel feedback section for interviewer• Restriction on user to login simultaneously from web application on two different systems using the same user credentials• Provision for the Recruiter/Recruiter Admin to add comments prior to sending the candidate’s offer to the Offer Approver• Addition of new option "One Time" in Recurrence section of the Conference Room Booking Module• Addition of new field "Current State" in Create Employee Page on SaralWith the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.About Digital HRMSDigital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@digitalhrms.com.About The Digital GroupThe Digital Group (T/DG) is a leading provider of a broad range of Information Technology services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, T/DG is a certified CMMi Level 5 for Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) along with certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 18, Type II. T/DG provides industry-leading technology and management consulting services around the globe, with its delivery capability anchored in an integrated set of core competencies that span people, processes and technology. Contact Information The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Digital Group