G1 Care Pharma Selected Authorized Distributer of Vaidyaratnam and Himalaya Products

G1 Care Pharma is a rapidly growing Ayurvedic and generic medicine online store selling branded and most effective herbal and Ayurvedic products for its Indian customers. Having an extensive range of Ayurvedic products that can combat virtually all types of health problems of several people help the online store to attain increasing prominence. After earning the achievement, G1 Care Pharma wishes nothing but to continue assisting people in enjoying a healthy life with their vast range of ayurvedic products.



“It troubles me to see that in my native country, still people have to spend 30-50 times larger amount on medicines alone, that’s why with the promotion of generic and ayurvedic medicines people can save up to 90% on medicine bills,” Said Mr. Siddharth Jain – Founder of G1 Care Pharma.



“Generic Medicines are equally effective and inexpensive compared to their branded counterparts. E.g.: - Crocin contain the molecule Paracetamol and market with the brand name of crocin while Generic version also contain molecule Paracetamol and market with the name of paracetamol only. "G1 Care Pharma provides genuine medicines at an affordable price. All products have multiple certifications from WHO, CE, MSME and ISO 9001 Certification,” Mr Jain further explained.



Features offered on G1 Care Pharma online store:



· Easy access to the wide range of products, association with Genuine Herbal & AYUSH Manufacturers, and Straightforward Purchase Options & No Return Policy.



· They purchase every product directly from manufacturers and deliver to their customers by offering unmatched discounts.



· Multiple payment options for each purchasing.



· 24x7 round the clock customer support by email, phone and WhatsApp.



Siddharth Jain

+919214340999



https://store.g1carepharma.com



