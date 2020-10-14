PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance

Press Release

MIAA Members in Nebraska Receive Travelers S.T.A.R. Awards


Lincoln, NE, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance (MIAA) is pleased to announce one of its member agencies and member agents were recently recognized by Travelers Insurance for the Travelers Personal Insurance Nebraska market.

One Way Insurance, located in Bellevue, Nebraska has been selected as the agency winner of a Travelers Personal Insurance S.T.A.R. – Superior Travelers Agent Recognition Award. The agency was selected from several well deserving nominees due to her outstanding production results, retention and engagement with Travelers digital initiatives.

Kim Mittelstadt, owner/producer at Mittelstadt Agency of Lincoln, Nebraska was the agent winner of Travelers Personal Insurance S.T.A.R. – Superior Travelers Agent Recognition Award. In addition to her outstanding production, Kim was recognized as a leader in all facets of her partnership with Travelers sales initiatives and her dedication to her customers.
