MIAA Awards Top-Performing Member Agencies for 2019

“Hard work pays off, and under the strong leadership of their principals, these agencies have shown a commitment to service, premium growth, and placing business with local and national partners,” said MIAA president and chief operating officer Doug Meacham. Lincoln, NE, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance delivered checks last week to the top five performing member agencies of 2019. With a total payout of $20,000 the checks were hand delivered by MIAA’s three agency development field specialists responsible for working with members to facilitate premium and agency growth.Providence Financial, of Sioux Falls, SD took the top award, under the leadership of agency principal, Joey Larsen. “My agency’s membership with MIAA has been instrumental in our ability to offer competitive products to our clients,” said Larsen. “Additionally, it provides the infrastructure and support which can make the difference for a growing agency like ours.”New Eagle Insurance of Dubuque, IA also made the list of top performing agencies. Co-principal Dennis Buchheit remarked, “We are super happy with our relationship with MIAA. MIAA has provided us a ton of guidance and help as we have grown. They have been able to get us some great appointments which has made a huge difference on what we are able to place.”The five agencies receiving top-performing agency awards:Providence Financial of Sioux Falls, SDInsurance Partners of Kansas of Wichita, KSAIM Group of Olathe, KSOne Way Insurance Agency of Bellevue, NENew Eagle Insurance of Dubuque, IA“Hard work pays off, and under the strong leadership of their principals, these agencies have shown a commitment to service, premium growth, and placing business with local and national partners,” said MIAA president and chief operating officer Doug Meacham. Contact Information SIAA, Inc.

