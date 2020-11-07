Non-Profit Set to Purchases 52 Acres in Walker County to Build Ecovillage

Press Releases Camp Bohdi Inc. Press Release

Camp Bohdi Inc. seeks to educate the underserved on Sustainable Living with new Ecovillage project.

Rome, GA, November 07, 2020



Camp Bohdi Inc. is set to purchase a 52 acre property in Walker County, Georgia. They plan to develop a homesteading community equipped with a hydroponic garden and education center where individuals can attend in person and learn sustainable living methods. Committed to taking care of the Earth and humanity, Camp Bohdi Inc. will utilize eco-friendly building methods as they construct the eco-village. Some of their methods include using rammed earth and earthbags to build guest homes. This allows for low cost, temperature regulated, strong, and low maintenance eco-friendly buildings. This black-owned non-profit is driven to develop innovative ways to counteract the negative impact that humans have had on the Earth.



One of the missions of Camp Bohdi Inc. is to assist in the development of self-sustaining eco-villages around the world. Their current intentional living community project, the NuTerra Ecovillage, will be the first homesteading community of its kind. From the hydroponic gardens that will supply a future food bank, to the online classes that will give everyone the opportunity to learn about energy and food production, as well as natural health and wellness techniques, they plan to do it all and more. When asked about the overall goal of the non-profit, Camp Bohdi Inc.'s CEO, Twyla Jackson said, "We are all about empathy, self-confidence, and independence. Most importantly, we want to help our community become reunified with nature and discover the gifts that come along with that, mentally, physically, and spiritually." More information can be found at www.campbohdi.org Support their mission at www.campbohdi.org/support



Oftentimes, melanated groups and underserved communities lack sustainability education and access to resources to begin living a sustainable lifestyle. Camp Bohdi Inc., a humanitarian and environmental non-profit organization, seeks to meet this need by conducting the research, providing the education, and supplying the resources. Camp Bohdi will soon offer various workshops and online classes, in which individuals and groups can learn about self-sufficiency, sustainability, and the freedom that lifestyle offers. Their education also focuses on self-empowerment and improving the physical, mental, and spiritual health of their participants.

