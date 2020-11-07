Cayman Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Facility Projecting Future Growth in R&D

Press Releases Cayman Chemical Company Press Release

Cayman held a groundbreaking ceremony to start the buildout of a $20 million research and development facility at its headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI.

“It’s incredible to look back to the beginning when we opened 40 years ago with just a handful of people. Through the years, we’ve expanded into several separate buildings and have reached the point where we’ve outgrown some of these spaces and are ready to pull staff together under the same roof with more direct communication and personal interactions,” said Dr. Kirk Maxey, president and CEO at Cayman.



Nearly 300 people work at Cayman’s headquarters in Ann Arbor, including over 150 onsite scientists. Each new working space on Cayman’s now five-building campus brings opportunities to sustain company growth with the addition of new expertise, equipment, and product innovations. “Cayman dedicated more resources to our existing antiviral program when the COVID virus emerged early this year, bringing in new products to help support research in this novel area and establishing a strong new customer base,” said Dr. Michael Pisano, VP of Business Development and Contract Services. “To accommodate this demand, we continue to hire new staff and look forward to the new opportunities this state-of-the-art facility will provide to advance our research and development.”



Jason Truskowski

(734) 975-3897



www.caymanchem.com



