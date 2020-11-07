Gamry Instruments Introduces a High Voltage Test System for EIS Up to 20kHz

Press Releases Gamry Instruments Press Release

The New Gamry LPI1010 for doing Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) on an entire stack or battery pack.

Vehicle electrification is requiring changes in how batteries and fuel cells are tested. The need continues to require electrochemistry to develop better and more efficient storage and conversion devices. The new LPI1010 High Voltage EIS system consists of an Interface 1010E potentiostat, an LPI1010 and a load or power supply depending on the application. This new system will modulate the load or power supply while measuring the voltage response of the entire stack.



The precision of a dynamic electrochemical measurement, such as EIS, is important. The Gamry LPI1010 performs a statistical analysis of the data at each frequency during acquisition. The data is accepted only after the precision criteria are met. The precision criteria can be adjusted by the user.



Currently the LPI010 system is 100V with a 1000V coming soon. There is an optional Multichannel Electrometer available for up to eight differential voltages measurements within fuel cell stacks or battery packs.



For more information on this new high voltage eis test system, you can visit the Gamry web site www.gamry.com or contact sales@gamry.com.



About Gamry Instruments

Founded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support.



Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. Our sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.



Contact Information:

Gamry Instruments - 734 Louis Drive Warminster, PA 18974

