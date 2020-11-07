Jason Bentley Joins Snyder Building Construction as Project Manager

Press Releases Snyder Building Construction Press Release

Denver, CO, November 07, 2020 --(



“Jason’s previous experience as both superintendent and project manager make him a strong leader,” says Rich Snyder, president of Snyder Building Construction. “He sees the full construction scope from small installation details to budget and schedule oversight very clearly.”



Bentley earned his Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Michigan State University and has been consistently managing projects with excellence for 15 years since.



“Construction has been my passion since working on projects with my grandfather as a kid,” says Bentley. “I look forward to serving our clients and contributing to the team at Snyder.



Jason began his career as a field engineer during college and has progressively worked every role thereafter including serving as a superintendent for many years. He has in-depth knowledge of meeting financial, quality, and security requirements within secured government facilities. In his most recent role in Virginia, he worked with contracting officer’s representatives and federal acquisition regulations to fulfill tenant goals of schedule, cost, quality, and security for several high-profile clients including Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, The Pentagon, and George Mason University. As a project manager, Jason coordinates scope development, vendor selection, and contracts. He will focus on office, retail, and specialty projects within Snyder Building Construction’s portfolio.



About Snyder Building Construction:

