MTS' Christian NeoSoul Artist Releases Christmas Single "Holly Jolly"

)-- Just a few weeks away from the November 27th release of his “Roots” EP, Christian neo-soul/jazz vocalist HeIsTheArtist is releasing his first Christmas single, “Holly Jolly.” The track hits retail outlets on November 6th.
HeIsTheArtist describes “Holly Jolly:” “The message of the song is to let go of all your worries on Christmas Day, because Christmas only comes once a year. Just sit back and relax, and enjoy the celebration of Christ’s birth.”
About HeIsTheArtist: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.
