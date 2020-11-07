PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MTS Management Group

Press Release

MTS' Christian NeoSoul Artist Releases Christmas Single "Holly Jolly"


MTS Management's HeIsTheArtist aka Leemann Bassey has released his first Christmas song. The NYC artist’s new EP, “Roots” drops on November 27th.

New York, NY, November 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Just a few weeks away from the November 27th release of his “Roots” EP, Christian neo-soul/jazz vocalist HeIsTheArtist is releasing his first Christmas single, “Holly Jolly.” The track hits retail outlets on November 6th.

HeIsTheArtist describes “Holly Jolly:” “The message of the song is to let go of all your worries on Christmas Day, because Christmas only comes once a year. Just sit back and relax, and enjoy the celebration of Christ’s birth.”

About HeIsTheArtist: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.

https://artistecard.com/heistheartist
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Heistheartist
https://songwhip.com/heistheartist/landslide
Contact Information
MTS Management Group
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
Contact
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

