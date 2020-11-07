PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Loveforce International Publishing Company

Loveforce International to Release a Dozen Singles in November


Loveforce International will be releasing a dozen recorded music singles this November.

Santa Clarita, CA, November 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International will release 12 new singles this November. The singles will be released on November 13th, 20th and 27th. They include new singles by Billy Ray Charles, Covid-19, Rita Graham, Autumn Leaves and inRchild. They also include debut singles by newly singed artists Stix Music Group and Rocky Peoples and a strong 2nd single release by recently signed Ricky Williams. The 12 include four singles released for the Christmas Holiday Season.

Loveforce International will release five new singles on Friday November 13th, three new singles on Friday November 20th and Four New Singles and a re-release single on Friday November 27th. Loveforce International will also have a free book giveaway of a selected e-book title on each of those days.

“We are releasing a strong group of songs this month and plan to continue our e-book giveaways in honor of our releases because the giveaways are just so darn popular,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
