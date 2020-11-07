Loveforce International to Release a Dozen Singles in November

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International will be releasing a dozen recorded music singles this November.

Loveforce International will release five new singles on Friday November 13th, three new singles on Friday November 20th and Four New Singles and a re-release single on Friday November 27th. Loveforce International will also have a free book giveaway of a selected e-book title on each of those days.



“We are releasing a strong group of songs this month and plan to continue our e-book giveaways in honor of our releases because the giveaways are just so darn popular,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



Loveforce International will release 12 new singles this November. The singles will be released on November 13th, 20th and 27th. They include new singles by Billy Ray Charles, Covid-19, Rita Graham, Autumn Leaves and inRchild. They also include debut singles by newly singed artists Stix Music Group and Rocky Peoples and a strong 2nd single release by recently signed Ricky Williams. The 12 include four singles released for the Christmas Holiday Season.

