SDMC Launches New OTT Box Powered by Android 10

SDMC, the professional OTT end-to-end solution provider, launched a new set-top box for global operators, running on the latest Android™ 10 operating system.

California, CA, November 18, 2020 --(



On basis of Android™ 9 Pie, Android™ 10 features a few optimizations such as improved system performance, reduced memory utilization and updated privacy, making set-top boxes streaming smoother and more reliable.



The OTT Box powered by Android TV comes with a powerful quad-core processor and is equipped with updated Bluetooth 5.0 technology, helping operators deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experience to consumers. Easily access DVR, on-demand, streaming apps on Google Play, and more -- and control it all using your voice with Google Assistant.



In addition, SDMC is keeping working to transform the set-top box into a comprehensive and innovative Smart Home solution, enabling operators to harness the global growth opportunities driven by 5G and IoT.



